Selling Sunset star Mary Fitzgerald is opening up about her deeply personal and emotional journey following her miscarriage and the challenges she and her husband, Romain Bonnet, are facing as they navigate the difficult path toward having children.

Mary spoke with ET's Brice Sander about season 7 of the hit Netflix show, and how watching these episodes has brought back painful memories for her.

"It's not my favorite season by far. I think it was a good season, just for me personally, not so much. You know, just reliving everything isn't the easiest thing to do, but it's where we are," said Mary as she reflected on re-watching the new season of Selling Sunset.

As for how she and her husband doing after her miscarriage, she told ET, "Well, I thought we were doing better, you know, just healed a bit more. But it's tough just to re-watch and relive all those emotions. It's not an easy thing to do."

Mary also shared her thoughts on the possibility of trying for another child. "I think we haven't started trying again yet. We're trying to decide what to do because after the septic miscarriage, I had to have an MRI, and there is an abnormality with my uterus," she explained. "It's called a unicornuate uterus, and it's going to make things more complicated. I still am able to carry because I had my son, but it's going to make things more complicated, so we have to look into that."

According to the Mayo Clinic, a unicornuate uterus is "a congenital irregularity where a person has only one fallopian tube and an abnormally shaped uterine cavity."

Mary further discussed how her older son, Austin, is feeling about the possibility of a new baby. "I think he kind of likes the idea, but it doesn't really affect him that much," she told ET. He lives, well, he's actually in Dubai right now. He's in the military and is stationed over in Dubai for six months, and then he'll be back in Nevada after that."

In March, Mary took to Instagram to share a heartbreaking video in which she struggled to reveal the news she had been holding onto for weeks: that she and Romain had gone to Bali and gotten pregnant. Sadly, the pregnancy did not work out, and Mary felt compelled to share her message after promising fans she would take them with her through her fertility journey.

"On top of the miscarriage, I also had a septic miscarriage," Mary explained, referring to the development of an infection in her uterus that required surgery. "So, I had to go in for surgery for that. I guess the only reason why I've been silent for a long time—and the reason why I'm speaking out now—is because I do realize how common this is and how many people go through this."

All episodes of Selling Sunset are now streaming on Netflix. The season 6 and 7 reunion special, hosted by Queer Eye's Tan France, debuts on Nov. 15.

