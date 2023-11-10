Selling Sunset fans are getting an explosive reunion with their favorite Los Angeles real estate agents!

On Friday, Netflix thrilled fans of the popular reality series by releasing the bonus reunion episode trailer, with none other than the charismatic Queer Eye star, Tan France, as the host.

The thrilling trailer shows Chrishell Stause encountering Jason Oppenheim's former girlfriend, Marie-Lou Nurk, with whom she had a heated altercation with in season 7.

Tan is also seen asking Jason if he's still in love with Chrishell.

The reunion episode will drop on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET on the streaming platform.

Last month, the trailer dropped for the upcoming season and it started with a little zen. Before the drama, Mary Fitzgerald and Amanza Smith have a brief yoga session, where they try to namaste some good energy into their office.

That doesn't last long as the ladies of the Oppenheim Group have to step up their game when it comes to the tough real estate market. While taking on some of their biggest listings (hello, Chelsea Lazkani's $22 million listing) they have to compete with the O Group's Orange County office.

"You guys have gotten a little bit complacent, the agents in the OC work their a**es off," Jason tells the ladies.

The drama is big enough this season to fit in one of the Beverly Hills homes. On top of dealing with the balance of spending time with her partner, G Flip, Chrishell has to worry about the concerns of Marie-Lou -- the then-girlfriend of her ex, and boss, Jason -- has about their relationship.

In one scene, Chrishell and Marie-Lou sit at a table for a heated discussion.

"I just feel like maybe there’s feelings left," the model tells Chrishell, hinting that she suspects something is going on between her and Jason.

"I'm losing brain cells on this conversation," Chrishell fires back, as she gets up from the table.

Jason and Marie-Lou called it quits on their 10-month relationship in May.

In addition, Bre Tiesi's drama with Chelsea has trickled over to this season, as she questions who is "talking s**t" about her family.

It's not all drama, as the ladies round out the trailer by ringing the bell -- a sign that they are taking care of business and closing deals.

Noticeably absent from the trailer is Heather Rae El Moussa. In October, ET learned that Heather Rae was never called back to film after her maternity leave.

After promotional photos were released, sans Heather Rae -- who has been a part of the series since season 1 -- the Flipping El Moussas star took to Instagram to confirm her season 7 status.

"Selling Sunset Season 7, Looks like I got pushed in the water...It's a good thing I can swim," she wrote over a photo of her posing in her glam room.

Selling Sunset season 7 streams Nov. 3 on Netflix.

