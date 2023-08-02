Amanza Smith is making her well-kept secret relationship, Instagram official!

The Selling Sunset star took to Instagram to praise her mystery man -- whose name she hasn't shared yet.

The mom of two shared a video of her and her beau enjoying the sunshine as they share a drink out of a coconut. Smith glances at her boyfriend as he finishes sipping through his straw, and the couple shares a brief kiss before the reality star smiles into the camera.

"When I needed you most there you were. Love really shows up when you least expect it, so grateful for this man!" Smith captioned the post featuring the brief video.

Smith, whose ex-husband is former NFL pro Ralph Brown, previously spoke about being in a secret relationship in May 2022.

"I want to make sure that when we go public that we're so 100% sure that nobody can affect the energy of that," Smith told People. "We came to the decision together very early on that we didn't want to be posting about our relationship on social media and being in the public. I don't know, it's a slippery slope."

While Smith still has not divulged her man's name, she did share that he is a fellow parent and an "amazing human." Other than that, her lips are protectively sealed. "I have a lot of fans that want to see me succeed because they're rooting for me," she told the outlet. "I have just as many people that silently hope that I fail. I don't want to give anybody any reason to rain on my parade because I'm really happy."

Plus, the mystery is fun. "I think right now it's just become more of a fun game to keep it a secret more than anything," she said. "People have taken pictures of us when we are out in public. People know. I just choose not to purposely prance it in front of the media."

While sleuths were busy putting the puzzle pieces together, Smith said she would prefer to keep the curtain closed on this part of her personal life. As she acknowledged, "It's really the only thing in my life that people don't know about fully."

While Smith hasn't shared if her pictured beau is the aforementioned mystery man, this relationship comes at a particularly trying time in Smith's life. In June, the reality star revealed that she'd been undergoing treatment after doctors diagnosed her with osteomyelitis, a condition that, per Mayo Clinic, causes swelling within the bones.

Smith underwent her first surgery on June 11 to remove portions of her spine that were infected. On June 16, she underwent another procedure to help reconstruct the now-missing portions of her bones.

"I'll be going in for my second surgery in the next few hours," Smith wrote in an Instagram caption at the time. "Part of my spine has completely deteriorated due to the infection and I'll be getting a new vertebrae and a couple of screws and rods in my spine to replace what has been eaten away from the bacteria."

"I am in good spirits and positive that I will come out 💯 percent after healing ❤️‍🩹 in 3/4 months," she continued. "Life is a journey. This is just another part of my already very colorful story and I’m going to use it to inspire others to keep pushing through! Thanking you all in advance for the well wishes, thoughts and prayers. I’ll see you all for an update very soon once the surgery is complete and I’m feeling social media friendly. "

After a lengthy recovery from her surgeries involving bedrest, Smith took to Instagram to share some good news with her followers.

"She’s back !!! Limited in my movement and pain still is excruciating at times BUT gratitude on a zillion for the breath in my lungs!!!" she captioned a photo of her posing triumphantly.

The osteomyelitis isn't the first health battle Smith has undergone as of late. During season 6 of the Netflix series, she documented a possible cancer scare. On the show, Smith revealed she put off getting things checked out for three months. Ultimately, it was her children that made her want to go to the doctor.

"I just realized, like, holy s**t, my kids, I'm all they have," she said on the show. "And then it just triggered something inside of me."

Her scan ultimately produced "questionable" results and required her to get a biopsy. While Smith noted on the show that the situation didn't "look good," last month, she revealed that it all turned out OK.

"Thank you to everyone for your concerns and well wishes towards my health," she wrote on Instagram. "I am happy to tell you that I am in fact, not only cancer free, but also possibly aging backwards and happier than I've been in forever! The results of my biopsy were benign!"

