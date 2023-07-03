Chrishell Stause should add "party planner" to her resume.

The 41-year-old hosted a rodeo-themed party at her home in Los Angeles on Saturday and spared no expense.

The Selling Sunset star shared several photos of the event on Instagram, showing off a mechanical bull, barbecue, dancing, drinking and her co-stars.

"Howdy Y’all! Lord knows I love a theme party! 🤠😆 Had the absolute BEST TIME!!! Line Dancing, Bull Riding, & BBQ. 👏👏🤠 #adulting 📸 @nazr.in 🔥," Stause captioned a carousel from the night.

"Most gorgeous cowgirl i ever did see 😍," G Flip wrote in the comments section.

Stause wore denim hot pants, black leather chaps, a silver cowboy hat, and a red snakeskin-patterned crop top.

Her guests, which included her partner, G Flip, and her Selling Sunset co-stars, Emma Hernan, Chelsea Lazkani and Brett and Jason Oppenheim, also wore cowboy hats and boots.

Instagram/@ChrishellStause

Instagram/@ChrishellStause

Instagram/@ChrishellStause

On Sunday, Stause posted a video on her Instagram Story, where the actress showed off her kitchen covered in red Solo cups, bottles and cans as she says, “We had fun guys” while laughing.

Instagram/@ChrishellStause

In another video captioned "Aftermath" on her Instagram Story, Stause’s backyard can be seen covered in hay as the bouncy castle surrounding the mechanical bull is deflated.

Instagram/@ChrishellStause

Stause served guests with a rodeo-themed drinks menu offering two different options -- a "Rodeo Clown," containing vodka, soda and a splash of Mountain Dew energy drink, or a "Reverse Cowgirl," which was a Skinny Margarita.

It’s unclear what the party was for, but the couple has been celebrating a lot lately. On May 10, Stause and Flip revealed that they got married during a Las Vegas wedding ceremony at the end of the singer's "Be Your Man" music video. However, ET confirmed that Stause and G Flip are not legally married, as there are no marriage records for the couple in the Clark County, Nevada, Recorder's Office.

During an interview with SiriusXM Hits 1 LA with Tony Fly and Symon, the reality star responded to the question of being "legally married" to the "Get Me Outta Here" singer.

"Well, honestly, I think that everyone is [acting] like that's the thing. They're like, 'Gotcha,'" Stause responded. "But to be honest with you, we knew if we did it, we would also hear people say, 'Oh, you know, G wants a green card.' Where it's like G already has a passport, a visa."

Stause later said that "it doesn't matter what we do for the rest of our lives, we're gonna hear criticism, so we decided we are always just gonna do exactly what we wanna do and I'm not out here to try and prove to people how serious it is or how meaningful it was."

She added, "If you don't believe it, I don't care and that's the best part. I don't need your approval."

The couple also shared that they tattooed their wedding vows on their body, but didn't reveal the exact details of them. Shortly after their nuptials were revealed, Stause opened up to ET about her and Flip's "secret" ceremony.

"It was nice to kind of keep things private and to ourselves so that we could really enjoy it," Stause told ET during a recent sit-down chat. "Then, once we felt ready to share, now, it's exciting because we get to kind of live in it all over again. So it's nice."

RELATED CONTENT:

'Selling Sunset's Amanza Smith Undergoing Second Spinal Surgery

'Selling Sunset' Star Jason Oppenheim Splits From Marie-Lou Nurk

Amanza Smith Confirms She Is Cancer-Free After Benign Biopsy

'Selling Sunset': Chelsea Thinks Bre 'Wants to Kill Me' After Season 6

'Selling Sunset': Bre Hits Back at Chelsea's Comments About Her Life