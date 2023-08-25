'Selling the OC' Season 2 Trailer: The Firm's Reputation and First Billion-Dollar Listing Are on the Line
The first trailer for season 2 of Selling the OC is here, and there's way more than money at stake this season.
While The Oppenheim Group's Orange County team is gearing up for a record-setting season, it's clear that the drama's as intense as ever, what with accusations of being "sloppy" on top of a little backstabbing going on with the Corona del Mar, California-based firm.
And while all of this drama's unfolding, the firm's trying to make good with a bigwig client after landing its first billion-dollar listing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
"Yeah, let's all get rich," co-founder Jason Oppenheim declares in a staff meeting.
But the new kids in town are still trying to maneuver egos in the OC, and in doing so it seems they've created an image of themselves that has others in town looking at them with raised eyebrows.
"People are thinking that we're messy as a brokerage," agent Brandi Marshall says in the trailer. "Everybody in the OC is talking about it."
And, just to hammer home the message, Jason reminds them of that in a staff meeting.
"Let's remember this is a small town," he tells them. "Reputations matter."
There's also a newcomer, aspiring real estate agent Alexandra Harper, but at least one of her colleagues is not all that impressed.
"Pretty, charismatic but overrated," says agent Gio Helou.
According to the synopsis, "Reputations, romances and relationships are on the line when The Oppenheim Group's Orange County team returns for season two of Selling the OC. These young and hungry agents will risk everything while navigating a hot real estate market and even hotter rumors."
Selling the OC season 2 premieres Sept. 8 on Netflix.
