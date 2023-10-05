Selling the OC star Tyler Stanaland announced his departure from the Oppenheim Group on Thursday, revealing plans to work alongside his father at the rival Douglas Elliman firm.

Tyler first revealed the news to People, where he said the choice "wasn't an easy decision, but it is the right decision for me and my clients."

The 34-year-old celebrity real estate agent continued, "Not only am I joining my dad and brother at Douglas Elliman, I'm aligning with a brand that has unparalleled reach and presence in the market with a renowned network of agents and industry leaders."

Tyler and his father's family brokerage, the John Stanaland Group, became a part of Douglas Elliman in January. Tyler previously worked for his father for over a decade before moving to Oppenheim in 2021 when Selling Sunset's Orange County spinoff began.

"I'm excited about this new chapter and to be working alongside family again," Tyler said.

Per People, Tyler's future on Selling the OC remains unconfirmed. When asked how his move would affect the show, he said, "Selling the OC revolves around agents at the Oppenheim Group. As of today, I will be working at Douglas Elliman."

Tyler's exit comes on the heels of another shakeup in the Netflix franchise, when Heather Rae El Moussa did not appear in the new promo photos for Selling Sunset season 7. Though she has appeared on the series since the first season, ET learned that Heather Rae was never called back to film after her maternity leave.

The same day the promo photos were released, Heather took to her Instagram Story to confirm that she wasn't returning to the show.

"Selling Sunset Season 7, Looks like I got pushed in the water...It's a good thing I can swim," she wrote over a photo of her posing in her glam room.

Heather and her husband, Tarek, have their own HGTV series called The Flipping El Moussas, where their personal and professional lives buying and flipping houses has been documented. Season 2 of the series is set to premiere in early 2024.

