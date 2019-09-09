Selma Blair is daring to bare!

The 47-year-old actress, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and made her diagnosis public last October, has since shaved her head and is embracing her new look.

In a very revealing post, Blair posed in front of a mirror, sans pants, wearing a pink-and-green jacket and holding a crab-shaped purse over her crotch. In the shot, she reaches up to touch her bald head.

“Portrait of a lady,” she captioned the pic. “@thombrowneny in #california Shot by @creativerehabnyc #subversiveuniverse #barbie.”

Blair got lots of love from her celebrity pals and fans for the post. “Perfection!” Michelle Pfeiffer wrote with a fire and heart emoji.

Christina Milian wrote, “Adore you!”

Sarah Michelle Gellar, her pal and Cruel Intentions co-star, joked, “You know they have medicine for that,” referring to her crab purse.

Jaime King wrote, “I love you cutie booty.”

But it wasn’t all love for the star. Some people said she was sharing the wrong message to those battling MS, and when one commenter wrote, “Sorry unfollowing,” Blair jokingly replied, “Is it something I said?” with a laughing face.

She later shared a funny lookalike pic of a pantsless Barbie imitating her look, writing, "Thank you @looploft for making my day. (Clutching my pearls) #baldbarbie #fashionweek in the valley."

For more on Blair’s MS journey, watch the clip below:

