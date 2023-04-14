It's the most wonderful time of the year because the Sephora Spring Savings Event is back!

The major beauty retailer is kicking off it's bi-annual sale today with discounts on everything from the Dyson Airwrap and Olaplex hair care to Rare Beauty and Charlotte Tilbury makeup as well as Drunk Elephant skincare. Whether you've been waiting for the right time to invest in a premium beauty tool or want to stock up on your favorites at a discount, this sale for members of Sephora's Beauty Insiders reward program is not one to miss.

Shop Sephora's Spring Sale

The Sephora spring sale has a tiered discount and access structure. Starting Friday, April 14, Rouge members (those who have spent $1,000 or more at Sephora in a calendar year) have first dibs on the sale with a hefty 20% off discount. The next tier, VIB members ($350 or more a year), can enjoy 15% off starting Tuesday, April 18. Finally, Sephora Insiders (no purchase minimum) can also begin taking 10% off their purchase starting April 18.

To save, all members just need to use code SAVENOW at checkout to get their tier's discount and free shipping until the sale ends Monday, April 24. If you're not part of the Sephora Beauty Insider program, you can sign up to save 10% during the sale and receive perks, such a a free birthday gift and free shipping on all purchases.

From retinol treatments to luxury fragrance and everything in between, we've rounded up the best deals on rarely discounted brands to shop during Sephora's Spring Savings Event.

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream with TFC8 Face Moisturizer Sephora Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream with TFC8 Face Moisturizer This best-selling deeply hydrating daily moisturizer promises to leave the skin supple and smooth. Using the brand's trademarked TFC8 (Trigger Factor Complex), the bouquet of natural ingredients, which have been optimized for skin cell renewal, soak into your skin. If that's not enough to convince you, the cream has also won numerous awards including the highly coveted number one spot in WWD Beauty Inc.'s The Greatest Skincare of All Time. $180 $144 WITH CODE SAVENOW Shop Now

Sulwhasoo Gentle Cleansing Foam Hydrating Makeup Remover Sephora Sulwhasoo Gentle Cleansing Foam Hydrating Makeup Remover "I love love love this face wash," praised one five-star reviewer. "I've had adult acne for a few years now and this is the only face wash I've used that I've noticed almost immediate results with. i love how gentle it is and how hydrated my skin feels after washing, would highly recommend giving this a try." $38 $30 WITH CODE SAVENOW Shop Now

NuFACE Mini+ Petite Facial Toning Device Sephora NuFACE Mini+ Petite Facial Toning Device If you're in the market to invest in a high-tech anti-aging device, consider the NuFACE. Using microcurrent technology, the FDA-cleared device stimulates surface areas of the face and neck to improve the look of contour, tone, fine lines and wrinkles, as stated on the Sephora website. $245 $196 WITH CODE SAVENOW Shop Now

Lancôme Monsieur Big Volumizing Mascara Sephora Lancôme Monsieur Big Volumizing Mascara Say goodbye to fake lashes and eyelash extensions and hello to longer lashes with Lancôme Monsieur Big Mascara, also available in a waterproof formula. This volumizing and lengthening mascara with a false lash effect is smudge-proof and does not flake. $30 $24 WITH CODE SAVENOW Shop Now

