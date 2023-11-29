Serena Williams is soaking up some precious quality time with her infant daughter, Adira River Ohanian. The 42-year-old athlete took to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday after sharing a message about how she'd been struggling.

Writing simply, "This makes me so happy," a fresh-faced Williams cuddled up with her 3-month-old baby girl.

In the pic, the little cutie is sleeping on her mom as Williams has her daughter wrapped up in a baby carrying wrap.

The post came several hours after Williams got candid about her mental health.

"I am not ok today. And that’s ok to not be ok," she wrote. "No one is ok every single day. If you are not ok today I’m with you. There’s always tomorrow 😘 Love you."

Williams did not elaborate on what led to having a difficult day. The tennis pro has long been a champion of mental health advocacy, speaking openly about her struggles through the years.

In a 2018 article for TIME magazine, she reflected on her remarkable Wimbledon Championships run (in which she was the runner-up), and opened up about the highs and lows of life in and outside the court.

"I dedicated that to all the moms out there who've been through a lot," she said at the time. "Some days, I cry. I'm really sad. I've had meltdowns. It's been a really tough 11 months. If I can do it, you guys can do it too."

Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, are parents to both Adira and her older sister, 6-year-old Olympia.

RELATED CONTENT: