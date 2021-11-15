It was a family affair at the King Richard premiere. Serena Williams hit the red carpet for the film's debut Sunday night, where she was joined by her husband, Alexis Ohanian, and their four-year-old daughter, Olympia, who made her first red appearance at the film's premiere. While shy, Olympia did tell ET's Kevin Frazier that she and her mom were wearing matching outfits.

"Yes," the adorable toddler simply said.

Serena, who rocked a sporty black dress to the premiere, went on to tell Frazier about the "great experience" she had working with her family on the film.

"It was great. Even my nephew, Tunde's son, he got to work on it as well, so, overall, it was such a great experience, and we wanted to make sure it was told the right way," Serena shared.

The film follows the journey of Richard Williams, played by Will Smith, as he raises his daughters into tennis icons. Based on the true story of Serena and Venus Williams’ childhood, the movie explores Richard’s experience with fatherhood and his efforts to secure his daughters’ futures in the sports world.

While the film tells her father's story, for Serena stressed the importance of the audience not only seeing her father portrayed in the "right way" on screen, but her mother as well, who she called "the backbone" of their family.

"Most people just know about my dad, who was amazing and is amazing, and no one really knows the work that my mom did, and just kind of being the backbone of the family," the tennis star continued. "It just tells a little bit of all of that."

The making of the film has turned out to be a great experience for William's husband too, who said that Serena cried the entire time the first time she watched the biopic.

"Experiencing it second hand, remarkable. The first time she saw the screening of it -- cried the entire time. I think there's that surreal moment where you see your story played out, the way Will and everyone did such an amazing job with it," Alexis gushed.

While he didn't live it, the internet entrepreneur explained that the movie made the story of his wife and her family's rise to tennis super stardom seem as real as you could get.

"So, I -- as a proxy to it, I didn't live the experience, but it felt about as real as a movie could make it feel," he added.

See the touching true story of the Williams' family when King Richard hits theaters and HBO Max Nov. 19.

RELATED CONTENT

Will Smith Shares Why He Gave Everyone on 'King Richard' Set Bonuses

How to Watch King Richard

Will Smith Gives Moving Performance in 'King Richard' Trailer: Watch

Venus Williams Jokes She ‘Died’ After Hearing Will Smith Would Play Her On-Screen Dad (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery