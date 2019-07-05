Serena Williams says her close friend, Meghan Markle, totally understands why she won't be able to attend baby Archie's christening.

The tennis superstar revealed that she'll be hard at work on the courts of Wimbledon during the royal baby's special occasion, which is scheduled to take place this weekend.

During a press conference on Thursday, a reporter asked, "Has Meghan asked you to be godmother on Saturday, and are you going?" In response, Williams said the Duchess of Sussex understands she has to work.

"No, I’m working on Saturday, but yeah, she understands work," she said.

When asked if she knew that her bestie made an appearance at Wimbledon on Thursday to cheer her on, Williams said yes and shared that it made her happy.

"Yes, I knew she was there," the athlete told reporters. "It's always exciting to know that she's come out to watch and support the tennis. I was happy."

Although Meghan's Wimbledon appearance was unannounced, a source previously told ET that she planned to break maternity leave to watch her close pal play. According to the source, the only thing that would've stopped Meghan from attending was if her 2-month-old son kept "her home last minute."

On Saturday, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is scheduled to be christened in a small private ceremony by the Archbishop of Canterbury in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle. A royal source told ET that Doria Ragland, Meghan's mom, will be by her daughter's side for the special day, while Queen Elizabeth, who has a prior commitment, will not be able to attend.

The source added that Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, who married the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will preside over the ceremony, where baby Archie will follow royal tradition by wearing the replica christening gown worn by royal children. The source also noted that he will be baptized with holy water from the River Jordan using the silver Lily font.

During a recent BBC interview, Serena Williams shared why she doesn't plan on sharing any parenting advice with Meghan Markle right now.

"I never pass on words of wisdom because I feel like for everyone - when they have a kid, especially when you just have a baby - it's so difficult to just be," said Williams, who's the mother of 1-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia. "It's just like, 'Get through the first three [or] four months and then we can talk.'"

When the interviewer mentioned that she appears to "have the parenting thing totally down," the 37-year-old tennis star said, "I totally do not... I am a mess."

