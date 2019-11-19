Rihanna actually has a weakness, according to Seth Meyers.

The Late Night host was on TV an hour earlier on Monday when he appeared as a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and was asked about what it was like day drinking with the 31-year-old singer for a segment on his show.

"It was beyond my wildest dreams," Meyers said before describing what it's like to get tipsy with RiRi. "You know there's some people where the more you drink throughout the night, the more they start looking like Rihanna? Like imagine starting there! ...She was so much fun and the nicest person in the world."

Fallon, 45, had to ask, "Is there one thing that she doesn't do well?"

Meyers revealed, "She, at one point, took my phone and took a bunch of pictures while we were day drinking. And then, when I went through them and looked at them, I'm like, 'Rihanna's bad at taking pictures.'"

Offering up proof that the "S&M" singer is not a great photographer, Meyers showed some of the pics, which were mostly blurry.

"Are you guys buddies now?" Fallon asked. "No," Meyers said quickly, adding that he doesn't even want her phone number because it "would be too dangerous to have."

"I would spend all day thinking, 'What's a funny thing to text Rihanna?'" he explained. "I shouldn't have Rihanna's number in the same way [President Donald] Trump shouldn't have nuclear codes."

Meyers and Rihanna did hit it off when they took back a few cocktails together at the Jane Hotel in New York City this past June. One of their many drinking games included RiRi judging the host's pick-up lines.

"Hey, you look like a lady who was also underwhelmed by the Game of Thrones finale," Meyers recited, leaving Rihanna less than impressed.

The duo also got into some Fenti beauty products, with Rihanna applying the makeup on Meyers. Late Night With Seth Meyers airs weeknights at 12:35 a.m ET/PT on NBC.

