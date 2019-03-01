Seth Rogen is heading into a new dimension.

The 36-year-old actor is the latest A-lister to join the star-studded cast of Jordan Peele's Twilight Zone reboot, which premieres exclusively on CBS All Access with two episodes on Monday, April 1.

Though details are few and far between, Rogen -- who next stars in Long Shot and lends his voice to Disney's upcoming redo of The Lion King -- will appear in an episode being written by producer Alex Rubens.

Rogen's casting comes a week after the official trailer dropped for The Twilight Zone, which featured the first glimpses of Adam Scott, Sanaa Lathan, Greg Kinnear, John Cho, Steven Yeun, Kumail Nanjiani, Ginnifer Goodwin, Tracy Morgan and Jacob Tremblay.

While it's unclear if all the new Twilight Zone episodes will be reinterpreted iterations of classic hours, we do know some details. The 1963 installment, "Nightmare at 20,000 Feet," will be remade with Scott in an episode retitled, "Nightmare at 30,000 Feet." Lathan will appear in the episode, "Rewind," while Cho, Tremblay and Allison Tolman will star in the hour titled "The Wunderkind." Kinnear and Yeun co-star in "The Traveler," and Goodwin will appear in an episode called "Point of Origin."

Created by Rod Serling, the original Twilight Zone has long been considered the godfather of sci-fi television; the show explored humanity’s hopes, despairs, and prides and prejudices in metaphoric ways. After its original run on CBS in the late ‘50s and early ‘60s, the series was brought back for three seasons on the network from 1985 to 1989, before returning for a second revival on UPN in 2002 that was hosted by Forest Whitaker.

Other cast members in the reboot series include Ike Barinholtz, Lucinda Dryzek, Taissa Farmiga, James Frain, Zabryna Guevara, Percy Hynes-White, Luke Kirby, Rhea Seehorn, Jefferson White, Jonathan Whitesell, Jessica Williams and DeWanda Wise. Peele, who will also premiere his new thriller, Us, this year, will also host.

The Twilight Zone launches exclusively on CBS All Access with two episodes on Monday, April 1, before premiering subsequent episodes every Thursday beginning April 11.

