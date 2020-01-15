The eighth season of Shahs of Sunset is going to be wild!

An all-new trailer for the Bravo reality show features an intense fight between Reza Farahan and Mercedes 'MJ' Javid that could seemingly end their friendship for good.

Farahan, 46, and Javid, 47, go back and forth throughout the clip, with their own reasons for what is causing this rift. Farahan gets heated hearing that Javid is spreading rumors that he's "not happy" in his marriage to husband Adam, while Javid claims that Farahan abandoned her in the hospital following the birth of her son, Shams. At one point, Javid even throws a drink at Farahan's face!

"Tragic was the death of our friendship," Farahan says in the clip. "This is how you do me?"

Watch below:

In addition to Farahan and Javid, Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi, Mike Shouhed, Destiney Rose and Nema Vand are all returning. Sara Jeihooni, an ex-girlfriend of R. Kelly's, will also be featured.

Last May, Javid released a statement to ET after Farahan was granted a restraining order against her husband, Tommy Feight.

"It deeply saddens me that my former friend is battling with his demons and has decided to go this low to hurt me," the statement read. "The more he goes down this dark path, the harder it will be for him to recover from it."

Furthermore, a source close to the reality star told ET at the time that Javid "currently has no interest in the drama or repairing anything [with Farahan]."

"She's focused on being the best mother she can be to her baby boy," the source added.

Hear more in the video below.

Shahs of Sunset returns Sunday, Feb. 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Shahs of Sunset' Star Golnesa 'GG' Gharachedaghi Is Pregnant

'Shahs of Sunset' Star Mercedes 'MJ' Javid Says She Can't Carry a Baby Again After Difficult Pregnancy

'Shahs of Sunset' Star Reza Granted Restraining Order Against MJ's Husband

'Shahs of Sunset' Star Reza Granted Restraining Order Against MJ's Husband This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery