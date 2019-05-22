Shahs of Sunset star Mercedes "MJ" Javid is speaking out for the first time about her co-star, Reza Farahan’s, temporary restraining order against her husband, Tommy Feight.

Javid tells ET in a statement, "It deeply saddens me that my former friend is battling with his demons and has decided to go this low to hurt me. The more he goes down this dark path, the harder it will be for him to recover from it."

Furthermore, a source close to the reality star tells ET that Javid "currently has no interest in the drama or repairing anything [with Farahan]." The source notes that "she's focused on being the best mother she can be to her baby boy."

On Tuesday, Farahan was granted a temporary restraining order against Feight. According to court documents obtained by ET, Farahan alleges that Feight showed up to his Los Angeles, California, home and vandalized areas of the property on Sunday. Farahan also claims that Feight threatened to kill him during a phone call.

The judge determined that Feight must stay 100 yards away from Farahan and his husband, Adam Neely, until a hearing on the matter, which is scheduled for June 14.

A spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department also confirmed to ET that officers responded to a call at Farahan’s address on Sunday and that responding officers took a vandalism report.

Earlier this month, ET sat down with Javid, who has starred on the show since its first season in 2012, where she said that while the rest of the cast has started filming season eight, she had yet to sign her deal. "I hope that I do, but we're negotiating," she admitted, adding that she's leaving the "door open" for a spinoff series.

The news came weeks after Javid welcomed her first child, son Shams Francis Feight, with her husband. Following complications during delivery, the new mom was admitted to the intensive care unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

