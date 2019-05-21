Shahs of Sunset star Reza Farahan has been granted a temporary restraining order against Tommy Feight, the husband of his co-star, Mercedes “MJ” Javid.

According to court documents obtained by ET, Farahan alleges that Feight showed up to his Los Angeles, California, home and vandalized areas of the property on Sunday. Farahan also claims that Feight threatened to kill him during a phone call.

The judge determined that Feight must stay 100 yards away from Farahan and his husband, Adam Neely, until a hearing on the matter, which is scheduled for June 14.

A spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to ET that officers responded to a call at Farahan’s address on Sunday and that responding officers took a vandalism report.

According to The Blast, Farahan said the drama stemmed from Javid allegedly trying to become the ringleader of series. Farahan also told the outlet that Javid had spread lies about Neely.

In ET’s exclusive look at Shahs of Sunset’s season 7 premiere in August, Farahan and Javid admitted they had slept together years ago.

“We were children,” Javid explained. “[Farahan] was coming out of the closet and we were taking a shower … was the sex good?”

“I mean, we were so young!” Farahan responded. “I don’t remember.”

ET has reached out to Farahan, Javid and Feight for comment.

