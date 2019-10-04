Congratulations are in order for Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi!

ET can confirm that the Shahs of Sunset star is expecting her first child. On Friday, Gharachedaghi, 37, posted a video of herself getting emotional as she heard her baby's heartbeat for the first time during a doctor's appointment.

"And then, there was you!🙏🏼❤🤰🏻❤🙏🏼," the expectant mother wrote alongside the sweet and heartwarming clip. Fans and friends quickly congratulated her on her happy news.

Gharachedaghi, who is single, used a sperm donor and successfully completed a round of in vitro fertilization in August, according to People, who was first to report the pregnancy.

Per People, during her first IVF transfer earlier this year, Gharachedaghi nearly lost her life when the procedure led to an ectopic pregnancy that required emergency surgery and the removal of both Fallopian tubes. After the painful experience she decided to try again. For now, she is keeping the baby's sex a secret.

The reality star was previously married to Shalom Yeroushalmi, whom she has since divorced. Meanwhile, Gharachedaghi's co-star Mercedes "MJ" Javid also welcomed a son, named Shams, in April.

Javid has been vocal about her rough pregnancy journey. Hear what she's said in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Shahs of Sunset' Star Mercedes 'MJ' Javid Says She Can't Carry a Baby Again After Difficult Pregnancy

'Shahs of Sunset's Mercedes 'MJ' Javid Keeping the 'Door Open' for Spinoff Amid Bravo Negotiation (Exclusive)

Watch Asa Soltan Rahmati’s ‘Shahs of Sunset’ Return! (Exclusive)

Related Gallery