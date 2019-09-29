Mercedes "MJ" Javid is opening up about how her life has changed since welcoming her baby boy.

After giving birth to her son, Shams, in April -- following a very difficult pregnancy and potentially life-threatening delivery -- Javid says that everything about her life and her mentality has evolved so much since becoming a new mom.

"This is a [huge] change in my life," Javid told ET's Brice Sander on Thursday. "Like, today, I was thinking about the future, but I was thinking about my son's future, not mine. Everything is different now."

The Shahs of Sunset star spoke with ET at the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center’s Eternal Beauty Event benefiting the American Heart Association, in celebration of their 15 Year Anniversary in L.A. with a book release of The Trifecta of Health by Dan Holtz & Angie Sadeghi, MD.

The outing allowed Javid to get out of the house for a bit on her own, while husband Tommy Feight spent the evening with their 5-month-old son. However, Javid said that she's not too on-edge about being away from her little boy, because he's in good hands.

"Honestly, I rarely do [go out alone], so it's not hard. But also, because Tommy is such a good dad, I have peace of mind," Javid, 47, said, adding, "[and] I am going to be home in two hours."

When it comes to motherhood, the reality star admitted that there are aspects of being a new parent that can be intimidating.

"It's all-encompassing, you are a little bit isolated," Javid shared, revealing that she occasionally feels the pangs of the "baby blues" that impact so many new moms. "I enjoy it, but at the same time, it's getting a little isolated, [and] those feelings that people talk about are starting to happen for me. So I'm just glad that I'm on a health kick and can get my body back and my energy is up. So, like, we'll see what's going on."

Apart from the frightening turn of events while delivering her son -- including complications that required surgery and landed Javid in the ICU -- the reality star's pregnancy was fraught with drama and concern as well.

Javid had a massive, public falling out with her long-time friend and Shahs of Sunset co-star Reza Farahan. The feud culminated in Farahan getting a restraining order against Feight, after alleging that Feight vandalized his property and threatened him.

However, Javid told ET that she's got more important things on her mind and in her life.

"I just like to wish people well… I just am disappointed," she shared. "But, I also have this beautiful miracle and a lot of other blessings to count, like my husband and my family and my son, so what are you gonna do?

"I'm really just optimistic and hopeful and I feel a lot of forgiveness in my heart," she added. "When you almost die, your perspective changes and I just don't want to drag down anyone or anything with negativity."

As Javid revealed in July in an emotional Instagram post, due to the complications from her pregnancy, she won't be able to carry another baby.

"My body is still healing from pregnancy, my heart is fragile and vulnerable," Javid wrote at the time, alongside a tasteful, professionally shot nude pregnancy photo. "I wish I had the compassion I have now, as a new mom, all of my life. But now I am learning to have a deeper appreciation about why growth in life is such an important gift. I want to be better, and stronger."

"I don't feel any shame about it," Javid told ET about her situation, and her decision to open up about that aspect of her life. "Just like every other challenge I've had in my life. I know that women need to look at someone to connect to and not feel alone."

