Mercedes "MJ" Javid is getting candid about her fertility and health issues.

The Shahs of Sunset star shared a black-and-white nude photograph of herself on Instagram on Tuesday, revealing that she may never be able to get pregnant again.

"Since I can never carry a baby again, I'm extremely grateful to those who made sure I had this shoot, and keep this memory forever," she wrote alongside her pregnancy pic. "My body is still healing from pregnancy, my heart is fragile and vulnerable. I wish I had the compassion I have now, as a new mom, all of my life. But now I am learning to have a deeper appreciation about why growth in life is such an important gift. I want to be better, and stronger. Lately, most days are a challenge. #tbc 🙏."

Javid and husband Tommy Feight welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Shams Francis, on April 17. However, the reality star suffered serious health issues after giving birth, experiencing complications and undergoing surgery.

"The delivery was extremely difficult and my family was very worried for me, as there were multiple complications," Javid told ET in a statement at the time. "But baby Shams was born happy and healthy, and I'm feeling much better than my first day in ICU. We feel extremely blessed that everything turned out OK and am thankful for Dr. Jay Goldberg, and Dr. Steve Rad, and all the doctors, nurses and staff at Cedars who insured my baby and I were taken care of. Tommy and I can’t wait to go home and spend time with our baby boy."

Prior to having her baby, she shared with her fans in February that she had a miscarriage scare and had to undergo a cervical cerclage.

"Bedrest is far from the ideal way to spend these beautiful days, but I’m learning a lot during this quiet period," she wrote on Instagram. "How I’ve gotten through this is with a lot of faith, my beautiful father’s calming spirit inside of me, along with a maternal strength, and my husband’s unrelenting support and kindness."

The new mom has since been recovering and spending all her time with her bundle of joy, who was perfectly healthy when he was born.

