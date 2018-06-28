Shailene Woodley Says She Only Ate 350 Calories a Day and Drank Wine Before Bed While Filming 'Adrift'

Sacrificing for art sometimes involves some serious restraint.

Shailene Woodley revealed in a new interview with The Times that, by the final weeks of shooting on her new film, Adrift, she was living on a meager 350 calories a day. The diet consisted of a can of salmon, steamed broccoli and two egg yolks.

The 26-year-old actress also shared that she was so hungry during this period, she struggled to sleep at night. Her solution? To drink wine before bed.

“I can’t sleep when I’m hungry, so I would have a glass of wine to basically pass the f**k out,” she stated. “It was f**king miserable.”

The film is loosely based on the true story of two sailors, Tami Oldham and Richard Sharp, who encountered Hurricane Raymond while sailing from San Diego to Tahiti in 1983. After surviving the hurricane, Tami discovered that Richard was injured and the boat was badly damaged. She then had to singlehandedly make it to safety by finding the nearest inhabited island.

In order to prepare for the harrowing role, Woodley didn’t only change her diet, she also learned how to sail.

“If you put me on a boat and said, ‘Figure it out,’ I would be able to, but I would not enjoy it,” the Big Little Lies star told the outlet. “Sailing’s so technical, so mathematical.”

However, despite all the challenges, Woodley admitted that she knew she wanted to be a part of this film from the very beginning. “I read the script and thought, ‘I know this person, I know her very well,’” she said.

Learn more about Woodley in the clip below.

RELATED CONTENT:

What Shailene Woodley Learned From 'Big Little Lies' Co-Star Meryl Streep (Exclusive)

Shailene Woodley's Distress Call Goes Unanswered in Harrowing 'Adrift' Clip (Exclusive)

'Adrift' Clip: Shailene Woodley Attempts to Send a Mayday Call (Exclusive)

Related Gallery