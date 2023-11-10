Shania Twain Addresses 'Very Scary' Tour Bus Crash in Canada

Shania Twain is speaking out after her tour bus crashed in Canada earlier this week.

The 58-year-old country singer took to her Instagram Story to give fans an update after the incident left 13 people injured.

"First and foremost my touring family are safe," Twain, who was not on the bus at the time of the incident, shared. "Anyone needing medical care is receiving great support. The local community and every single crew person has been phenomenal in the face of a very scary scenario."

The "You're Still the One" singer concluded her post, writing, "Hug and hold those you love, we are doing the same!"

Earlier this week, a bus and truck carrying a crew working Twain's Queen of Me tour were involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Canada. A rep for the singer confirmed to ET that she was not on the bus at the time of the crash.

In a statement to ET, Twain's management company, Maverick Management, said that one crew bus and one truck were involved in a highway accident driving between Winnipeg and Saskatoon. The reps noted that multiple vehicles "encountered dangerous driving conditions due to inclement weather."

The reps went on to say that "members of the production crew who require[d] medical attention have been taken to nearby hospitals." The rep added, "We are incredibly thankful to the emergency services teams for their quick response and ongoing support. We ask for patience as we look after our touring family."

A spokesperson for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said 13 people were injured and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The RCMP said it initially received a report just after 7 a.m. about a bus that had rolled over on the highway.

Lily Rose, who recently joined Twain on tour, spoke to ET at the 2023 Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, and said she had just learned about the accident.

"I have not talked to Shania," she told ET. "We just got off the road 48 hours ago. Luckily everyone's heart is still beating. It's really hard to celebrate with those being our friends."

Twain's tour is next set to appear at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Canada, on Saturday.

