Shaquille O’Neal has responded to his ex-wife’s declaration that she is unsure if she ever loved him.

In an Instagram post Wednesday morning, the NBA superstar addressed revelations from Shaunie Henderson's new book, including the confession that looking back on her marriage, she does not believe she ever truly was in love with the former basketball player, 52.

Following the news of Henderson's eye-catching statements, Shaq himself responded to his ex-wife's words by posting a short message to his Instagram grid.

“I understand… I wouldn't have been in love with me either," the athlete and philanthropist wrote.

He continued, "Wishing you all the best... ❤️. All love. Shaq."

The situation stems from a recently released excerpt from Henderson's new book, Undefeated: Changing the Rules and Winning On My Own Terms, in which she states that she questions her love for her ex.

"Looking back, I don't know that I was ever really in love with the man, but I was in love with the idea of being married to the man I had a family with," Henderson, 49, writes, per Essence. "I was in love with the idea of building a life together. I truly did enjoy spending time with him. [NBA] road trips allowed me to be with my husband and experience the NBA life for a little while."

A source close to Shaq tells ET: "Shaq knew Shaunie was writing the book and he supported that, but he has not read it. Shaq believes Shaunie is allowed to tell her story and understands he wasn’t the perfect husband, but he loved her and their family.

The source adds, "He takes responsibility for the demise of their marriage and has had a lot of time to work on himself and grow. He believes Shaunie is a great mother to their children and always wants her to be happy. He will not have anything bad to say about her and wishes her well."

The couple first met in 1999 and married in 2002. Throughout their nine-year marriage, they welcomed four children together, one of whom even commented on Shaq's concerning post.

"Literally the most lovable and likable person on the planet," 24-year-old Shareef -- the eldest of their brood -- responded.

Shareef also commented, "Love you man ! You saved my life," purportedly referencing his 2023 heart surgery.

Shaq, Shareef O'Neal and Shaunie Henderson - Getty Images

Aside from his kin, Shaq also got support from some of his famous friends including Kate Beckinsale and Kenya Barris in the comments of his post.

"Class Act," wrote the Black-ish creator, 49.

"Hey now. We all have a sociopathic ex. I got you -want me to pull up and snatch a wig or two? I will ...love you man," shared Beckinsale, 50.

ET last spoke with Shaq in January to discuss Shaq's Fun House, a party he hosted in Las Vegas during Super Bowl weekend. Prior to that, the NBA center chatted with ET in August about his dramatic weight loss and his goals to become a healthier individual on the whole.

"I'm probably gonna get between 315 and 330," Shaq said, talking about his weight-loss goals after previously sitting down with ET to talk about his transformative approach to nourishment.

"I didn't know what the difference between a carb and a protein, at 50 years old I never knew. So, he was saying you can't do this, you can't do that, more vegetables, my iron's low. And once I just started changing those certain things, it dropped," he shared.

