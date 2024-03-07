Shawn Mendes is stepping back into the spotlight and embracing his return to the stage.

The 25-year-old singer took to Instagram on Thursday to share the exciting news that he's got his comeback all lined up -- first with a headline festival performance and then some brand-new music.

"It's been a really long time since i last played live and I'm so excited to share that I'll be headlining Rock In Rio on Sept 22nd," Mendes wrote in the caption to a black-and-white snapshot of himself shirtless, strumming a guitar. "I've missed being on stage and seeing you all in person so much!"

The singer added, "I've also been working on a new album and i can't wait to play these new songs live for you. See you there. eu te amo!!!!"

The announcement comes just a few days after Mendes made a brief return to the stage for a surprise performance with Niall Horan in London.

Horan, 30, was playing a stop on The Show: Live on Tour, and shocked fans when he called on the "Stitches" artist to join him.

"Welcome to the stage, my little big brother, Shawn Mendes," Horan declared as the audience went absolutely wild over the unexpected guest.

Together, the pair performed a duet rendition of Mendes' hit single "Treat You Better," and Horan celebrated the appearance with a hearty "That’s my boy!" as Mendes exited after the number.

The news of Mendes headlining Rock in Rio comes nearly two years after he canceled his planned world tour in 2022 to focus on his mental health and wellbeing.

Back in January, he took to Instagram to share reflections on his personal growth over the past year.

The "Wonder" singer posted a video of himself singing along to a harmonium and expressed how this practice helped him cope with anxiety and fear. Mendes revealed that allowing himself to sing without the need for perfection became a source of comfort, emphasizing the beauty in the interplay between "right" and "wrong" notes.

"I realized there were only moments of bliss and euphoria from the 'right' notes BECAUSE of the 'wrong' notes," he wrote on Instagram at the time. "The only reason I can sing in key is because I've learned to listen."

Mendes also shared that his most significant lesson in 2023 was "to accept and welcome the lows of life" and not constantly seek change to regain a sense of high.

