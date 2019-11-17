Shay Mitchell's baby girl has already met some of her Pretty Little Liars co-stars.

ET's Katie Krause spoke with Mitchell for her first on-camera interview as a new mom at REVOLVE's 3rd Annual #REVOLVEawards 2019 at Goya Studios in Los Angeles on Friday, where she opened up about how her PLL castmates will be a part of her daughter, Atlas', life.

"Troian Bellisario," Mitchell said of who has already met her newborn daughter. "She has been the person I've gone to for the most advice, obviously having a daughter of her own. But the other girls will definitely be meeting her soon."

Bellisario welcomed her own daughter, Aurora, with husband Patrick J. Adams last year. Mitchell, who gave birth to daughter Atlas with boyfriend Matte Babel last month, said "it's the best" being able to raise her baby with friends like Bellisario. "I'm the luckiest person in the world. She is not only such an incredible person, but the best mom ever. And so to have her give me advice is like, more than I could ever ask for," she gushed.

A month into motherhood, Mitchell couldn't be more enamored by her daughter. "She is so incredible and growing every single day," she said, noting that the lack of sleep she's experiencing is "all worth it." "I wouldn't trade it for the world."

"[What's surprised me is] just how little sleep you actually need to function, so that is what I've learned. And [I've learned] just to stop everything and really take it all in, because they do grow so fast. So that's what I'm trying to do," she shared.

"I always knew [Matte] was going to be an incredible dad. So, it's really cool," she added. "And he's like, such a pro."

Mitchell -- who is expanding her travel brand, Beis, into products like diaper bags with Beis Baby -- can't wait to take Atlas on her very first trip. "[We're going to] Vancouver to visit Grandma, so that is going to be the first place [she travels]," Mitchell revealed. "We did our Canadian Thanksgiving in October, but we are going to celebrate American Thanksgiving in Canada."

"It feels different [celebrating the holidays as a mom]. I'm now shopping for her more than for me. It's not about my wardrobe anymore, it's about her and all the Christmas dresses. I'm just super excited to be able to celebrate this holiday season, our first one with her."

Mitchell has already had a few battles with mom shamers on social media, but said it hasn't deterred her from posting about her baby. "I'm going to post whenever I kind of feel like it," she said. "...Now there will be a lot more of the mama bear coming out. Don't mess with her."

As for what's next for the actress, her new show, Dollface, is currently streaming on Hulu. "To be honest, it always comes down the script, first and foremost, and this was something I was super excited to play. Stella is a completely different character than anything I've ever done before. And just the girls are so wonderful, so it was such an amazing experience, and this is now my third show in a row with an all-female cast," she shared.

"There are a couple things that are in the works now, so I'm super excited, but again, I'm just choosing projects that I'm really passionate about, and I'm so fortunate to work with such incredible people," she said. "So, hopefully that continues as well."

Mitchell was also honored with Entrepreneur of the Year at Friday's event. "It is so incredible, and such an honor to get this award tonight. Revolve is an amazing partner to us, and they have been a supporter since day one, so it's really, really awesome to be recognized for this," she expressed. "I'm excited to be out!"

