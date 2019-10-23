One year later and we've officially got a name! Pretty Little Liars star Troian Bellisario finally confirmed the name of her and husband Patrick J. Adams' 1-year-old daughter.

The 33-year-old actress took to Instagram Stories earlier this week, panning her camera over some jars and saying, "Trying to figure out which of these I'm gonna give to Aurora for dinner."

Back in March, Adams tweeted the name while promoting a good cause.

"Honored and excited to be able to name one of these beautiful Hanks-Kerchiefs after our daughter, Aurora," he wrote at the time. "The proceeds from the sale will go towards ⁦@WarChildUSA and ⁦@INARAorg - incredible orgs that help children all over the world."

Honored and excited to be able to name one of these beautiful Hanks-Kerchiefs after our daughter, Aurora. The proceeds from the sale will go towards ⁦@WarChildUSA⁩ and ⁦@INARAorg⁩ - incredible orgs that help children all over the world. https://t.co/gBado77NVV — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) March 7, 2019

The name certainly has princess vibes as Aurora is the name of Sleeping Beauty. It also isn't uncommon for celebrity kids. Holly Madison's 6-year-old daughter is named Rainbow Aurora, and Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christenson's 4-year-old daughter is named Briar Rose -- Sleeping Beauty's pseudonym.

Bellisario and Adams welcomed their daughter last October, around the time that Adams' former Suits co-star, Meghan Markle, announced she was pregnant.

"We've shared exactly zero tips with her, because I don't think Meghan needs any tips about anything," Adams previously told ET about giving her parenting advice.

"She looks like she knows what she's doing," Bellisario added.

Markle, 38, has since given birth to son Archie, bringing the little cutie on the royal tour of Africa with her husband, Prince Harry, last month.

