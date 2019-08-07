Troian Bellisario is loving life as a mom, but the 33-year-old actress isn’t afraid to get candid about her journey.

In honor of World Breastfeeding Week, Bellisario posted two stunning photos, one of herself breastfeeding her almost 10-month-old daughter, whom she has yet to publicly name, and another glam shot of her pumping. In the post, the Pretty Little Liars star gets real about the less glamorous side to breastfeeding.

Noting that her milk came in quickly and that her daughter has always eaten well, she adds, “breastfeeding her was never painful or frustrating (SO RARE) but the mastitis, waking up in the middle of the night to pump, pulling off on the freeway to pump, or hiding in dark corners of houses while pumping or else I can’t sleep it’s SO PAINFUL.”

She adds that that images she shared were “the most glamorous I’ve ever looked while feeling like an effing cow.”

The actress, who has been candid about her struggles with an eating disorder in the past, also notes that it’s been difficult to have to be conscious about what she puts into her body while breastfeeding.

“But… no matter how much I HATE pumping or how complicated MY relationship with food is, it has been a joy, an honor and a no brainer to feed my daughter this way,” she writes. “My body has made it easy for us and I have loved every moment I get to spend this kind of time with her.”

Back in February, Bellisario told the Katie’s Crib podcast that having a daughter scared her due to her past struggles with food.

“Of course I was worried,” she said at the time. “I was thinking about my relationship with my mother, I was thinking about, honestly, my history with my eating disorder, this is horrifying.”

