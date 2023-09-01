Shenae Grimes is not here for people criticizing her look. The 33-year-old Canadian actress took to Instagram on Thursday to talk about critics frequently telling her that she's "aged terribly."

"People of the Internet, I'm going to let you in on a little secret. If you see a woman above the age of 30 and she doesn't look a little bit like this," Grimes said, pointing to her own facial wrinkles. "She's more than likely had something injected into her face."

The 90210 star, who played Annie Wilson on the series, added, "I'm not shaming anybody for doing it. In fact, I'm very curious about doing it myself. And I'm not trying to out anybody, but in the same breath, I think we've gotten so used to seeing people who have had fillers and Botox talking about skincare recommendations and makeup hacks to make you look youthful and perfect and plastic. We've actually started to believe that that's what you can look like without injecting anything into your face."

Noting that there "ain't no shame in the Botox game," Grimes asked that stars who get the injectables "be a little bit more transparent about it."

"There are people looking at others on the Internet thinking, 'What the f**k is wrong with me? Why do I look so old?'" she continued.

She captioned the post, "Thing is…I’m just… aging. I’m nearly 34 years old with 2 kids, what the hell do you expect?!"

The mother of two most recently appeared in the Hallmark holiday film, When I Think of Christmas, in 2022. She has been married to singer Josh Beech since 2013.

RELATED CONTENT: