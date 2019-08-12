Sherri Shepherd has no issue giving her candid thoughts on the much talked-about The View tell-all that was released in April.

Shepherd, who co-hosted the popular talk show from 2007-2014, appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Sunday and was asked a series of rapid-fire questions about the juiciest parts of the book. Shepherd said she didn't actually read Ramin Setoodeh's Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of The View because she already "lived it." However, she was happy to react to specific parts of the book, including the audio that was released of Elisabeth Hasselbeck at one point angrily threatening to quit The View during a commercial break because she was upset that Barbara Walters had reprimanded her on-air.

Shepherd recalled the heated moment, which happened after Hasselbeck didn't let her co-hosts state their opinion after she passionately argued against a proposal from the FDA to allow the morning-after pill for over-the-counter consumption during a Hot Topics discussion.

"I was there and when Elisabeth was going to walk off, I was like, 'Boy, y'all white people are something else,'" Shepherd said. "You're gonna leave a job?"

Shepherd, who's still good friends with Hasselbeck, also reacted to Rosie O'Donnell saying she had a "crush" on Hasselbeck though O'Donnell didn't categorize it as sexual.

"I mean, if, you know, if Rosie got a crush on you I mean, heyyyy," she cracked.

Later, she acknowledged Jenny McCarthy's comments that she was miserable on The View and that Walters criticized her repeatedly. McCarthy went so far as to compare Walters to Joan Crawford in Mommie Dearest.

"Yeah, I do remember one time Jenny had an outfit on and Barbara wanted the same outfit," Shepherd said. "Like, she wanted to wear the same outfit that Jenny had on. That's not a compliment when you're 19, and it's 80."

Cohen then recalls one time co-hosting The View and Walters being critical of him, with McCarthy and Shepherd comforting him and talking him "off the ledge."

ET spoke to Sherpherd in April, when she admitted that she "cried for three years straight" during her time at The View because she had "a very tough task master" -- Walters.

"But Barbara Walters was tough on the people that she loved and she helped me find my voice," she explained, adding that she still had plenty of love for Walters. "So I will forever be indebted to Barbara Walters, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar and Elisabeth Hasselbeck and Jenny McCarthy for the time that I had on The View because what I have now is because of The View."

"Everybody has their own filter," she continued. "When they were at The View, some people had some not-so-great experiences, and some people had really wonderful experiences. So I would just say, from my end, it was the best experience of my life."

