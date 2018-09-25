Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth are calling it quits after almost two years of marriage.

A rep for LaBeouf tells ET that the two have filed for divorce. The 32-year-old actor’s rep adds that the separation between LaBeouf and Goth is amicable, and all details pertaining to the divorce proceedings will remain private.

The news comes after the DailyMail reported on Tuesday that LaBeouf is now dating singer FKA Twigs, who was previously engaged to Robert Pattinson. LaBeouf and FKA Twigs are also starring together in his upcoming film Honey Boy.

LaBeouf and 24-year-old Goth met during the filming of Lars von Trier's NC-17 drama, Nymphomaniac, and had been dating for four years before marrying in a live-streamed Las Vegas wedding officiated by an Elvis impersonator in October 2016.

Clark County Nevada's official Twitter account stated shortly after that its records showed no marriage license for LaBeouf and Goth. However, they did note that a "commitment ceremony" was performed.

Later that month, LaBeouf said the two did in fact get married during his appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show but said they didn't actually mean to live stream their wedding.

"The plan was for it to be a private deal, but… part of the package, the King Tut package, you get a live stream for free -- part of the deal," LaBeouf explained. "And I said, 'You know, we don't really need that as a matter of fact. We'll just take our private tape.' We got our moms there and they said, 'No problem.' We get back home and it's like, woah, hey listen, something changed!"

"I call them up and they said somebody pressed the wrong button that sends the video to TMZ," he continued. "I said, I understood. I checked with my girl and she said, 'Hey, what are you gonna do,' and you know, it's love. We're proud of it. It was love."

ET spoke to Goth last February, when she gushed about the controversial actor.

"He's definitely one of the most brilliant actors, for sure," Goth told ET. "I'm incredibly proud of him, and I have great respect for him."

-- Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion

