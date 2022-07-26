Shop Back to School 2022: The Best Backpacks, Calculators, Lunch Boxes, and Pencil Cases
While you might be busy enjoying the summer days, the new school year is just around the corner and now is the perfect time to start your back to school shopping. There is no better way to transition into school mode than with a fresh set of back to school supplies that will help you kick off the year right.
Whether you're looking for a pencil case to keep those writing utensils, colored pencils and art supplies organized, a new backpack to get you (or your child) from point A to point B, the latest technology, or a total refresh on your school supply stash, there are great deals to make it happen. ET Style has rounded up the best school supplies no matter what age your kid is, whether you're sending your child to the classroom for the first time, or just need a new calculator for a middle school student for the new school year.
Check out our top school supplies picks for backpacks, lunch boxes, calculators and pencil cases below for Back to School 2022.
BACKPACKS
This water resistant bag has two pockets for laptops, a USB hub and more handy features.
Rep your cartoon buddies taking on the Goon Squad in Space Jam: A New Legacy with this new take on a classic backpack.
Reversible sequins allow students to switch up the backpack's colors.
This timeless backpack features contoured shoulder straps and breathable air mesh back padding.
It's a classic for a reason.
Get ready for Back to School with this eye-popping colorful rainbow backpack.
Carry your school supplies in style with this minimalistic backpack from Lululemon.
This backpack comes with a removable pencil case.
There's a place for everything in this 30L backpack.
Reach for the stars with this trendy backpack, which comes in more than 20 other colors and patterns.
LUNCH BOXES
This eye-catching lunch box also comes in 11 other colors and patterns.
This large-capacity, spill-resistant lunch box is durable and stylish.
If you’ve been on TikTok long enough, you’re bound to have seen moms packing elaborate lunches in these BentGo lunch boxes. These adorable bento-style boxes feature handy compartments and are leak- and drop-proof for little hands.
Put your fandom on display with this officially licensed lunch box.
This lunch box has an internal mesh pocket, great for holding knives, forks and spoons.
Go all in on the galaxy theme with this insulated lunch box.
This small but mighty lunch box is the perfect size to fit inside backpacks.
When not in use, the bag can simply be compacted and collapsed until flat.
This roomy lunch bag promises to keep food fresh for six hours.
The closed cell polyethylene foam insulation keeps food cold and fresh.
CALCULATORS
Users love this calculator's sleek design and rechargeable battery.
If you're looking for a less advanced calculator for an elementary or middle school student, this will do the job.
Make mathematics fun with this advanced graphing calculator.
Who knew calculating equations could be so stylish?
Math homework just got a whole lot more fun thanks to this simple, scientific calculator.
Get into graphing with this advanced calculator from Texas Instruments.
Make your school year easier with this Texas Instruments graphing calculator.
Our calculations tell us that this scientific calculator is a must-have for the school year ahead.
PENCIL POUCHES
Add a pop of color to your school essentials
This pencil case comes in three different animal designs: dinosaur, giraffe and bunny.
This case comes in multiple colors and is made of one long zipper.
This sturdy bag also works for small tools and electronics.
This chic pencil pouch is big enough to hold 25 pencils or pens.
The inner flap pocket can hold cards, stick notes or charges, while the mesh pocket can keep USB cables or ear buds in place.
Get two of these best-selling pencil pouches for just $5!
Store up to 202 colored pencils or 136 gel pen markers in this case with elastic slots to keep you organized.
With a sophisticated inner design and large capacity storage, this pencil pouch from EASTHILL is a must-have school essential.
The main zippered compartment has space for 30-40 pens, and the metal ring on the front is a perfect place for cute keychains.
See what you're working with in this mesh pencil case.
Shoppers love the sturdy and durable canvas material of this pencil pouch.
This simple and sophisticated case holds at least 20 pens or pencils.
With 3 separate compartments, this pencil case will help to keep all of your supplies seamlessly organized.
