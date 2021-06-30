Shopping

Shop Jessica Alba's Favorite Amazon Items

By ETonline Staff
Jessica Alba
Rich Polk/Getty Images for Shani Darden

Jessica Alba is not new to inspiring fans. As the founder of her lifestyle brand, Honest Company, Alba knows a thing or two about building a life well lived. So when the actress turned entrepreneur shared her list of items to have in her arsenal -- from home goods and kitchen tools to WFH staples and her favorite Honest Beauty products -- on Amazon, we couldn't deny ourselves a peek. 

The Los Angeles-based actress includes a wide variety of items (including a go-to baby product or two) available at a range of price points. And now, a handful of these pieces are available on-sale at Amazon. So, if you're in the mood to up different parts of your life, whether that involves refreshing your at-home setup or upping your daily beauty routine with new moisturizers and makeup (because who doesn't love indulging in some personal care?) -- Alba has you covered, check out these celeb-approved products below.

Scroll down to shop our favorite picks from Jessica Alba's must-have items below.

Beauty

Honest Beauty Hydrogel Cream
Honest Beauty Hydrogel Cream
Amazon
Honest Beauty Hydrogel Cream
According to the brand's product description, this hydrating moisturizer can leave you with soft, firm and smooth skin.
$16 (REGULARLY $20)
Honest Beauty Prime + Perfect Mask with Superfruits & Shea Butter
Honest Beauty Prime + Perfect Mask with Superfruits & Shea Butter
Amazon
Honest Beauty Prime + Perfect Mask with Superfruits & Shea Butter
This vegan face mask will become one of the heroes of your skincare routine.
$11 (REGULARLY $20)
Honest Beauty Tinted Lip Balm, Fruit Punch
Honest Beauty Tinted Lip Balm, Fruit Punch
Amazon
Honest Beauty Tinted Lip Balm, Fruit Punch
This everyday lip balm will leave the perfect tint for any occasion.
$2 (REGULARLY $9)
I DEW CARE White Cat Spa Headband
I DEW CARE White Cat Headband
Amazon
I DEW CARE White Cat Spa Headband
Let's be honest: This affordable headband will be one of the most exciting additions to your daily beauty routine. Use this to pull back your hair during your next at-home spa night.
$7

Clothing

The Drop Simone Slim High Waist Flare Jean
The Drop Simone Slim High Waist Flare Jean
Amazon
The Drop Simone Slim High Waist Flare Jean
We love these flared jeans for spring. Style it with a floral blouse or your favorite T-shirt.
$50 AT AMAZON
The Drop Blake Long Blazer
The Drop Blake Long Blazer
Amazon
The Drop Blake Long Blazer
Whether you're planning to work from home or not, a classic blazer like this is always worth adding to your closet.
$60 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)

Kitchen

Smeg Hand Blender
Smeg Hand Blender
Amazon
Smeg Hand Blender
Without a doubt, you'll be getting so much use out of this hand blender, which is as cute and stylish as it is effective.
$180 AT AMAZON
Stone Lain Service For 4 Stoneware Round Dinnerware Set
Stone Lain 32 Piece Stoneware Round Dinnerware Set
Amazon
Stone Lain Service For 4 Stoneware Round Dinnerware Set
Your table settings will be ready for Instagram with every meal you make since they'll be plated on these pretty pink dinnerware pieces.
$60
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven
Amazon
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven
You'll be amazed by how much use you'll get out of this cast iron sauteuse oven from the iconic kitchenware brand Le Creuset. 
$180 (REGULARLY $300)
Creative Co-Op White Ceramic Pitcher
Creative Co-Op White Ceramic Pitcher
Amazon
Creative Co-Op White Ceramic Pitcher
Use this as a classic water pitcher or a flower vase -- you decide.
$22 (REGULARLY $28)

Home

Costa Farms Money Tree Pachira
Costa Farms Money Tree Pachira
Amazon
Costa Farms Money Tree Pachira
Add some fresh greenery to your space with the addition of this live money tree.
$32 AT AMAZON
Nathan James Amalia Mid-Century Nightstand
Nathan James Amalia Mid-Century Nightstand
Amazon
Nathan James Amalia Mid-Century Nightstand
Whether you place this next to your living room couch or your bed, this will be one of the most stylish pieces in your home.
$75 (REGULARLY $80)
NuLOOM Ren Machine Washable Vintage Floral Area Rug
NuLOOM Ren Machine Washable Vintage Floral Area Rug
Amazon
NuLOOM Ren Machine Washable Vintage Floral Area Rug
If you've been on the hunt for the perfect rug to spruce up your space, look no further -- this one has been Jessica Alba-approved.
$102 (REGULARLY $140)
Brightech Sphere Mid Century Modern 2 Globe Floor Lamp
Brightech Sphere Mid Century Modern 2 Globe Floor Lamp
Amazon
Brightech Sphere Mid Century Modern 2 Globe Floor Lamp
Add a chic touch to your living room with the addition of this floor lamp.
$85 (REGULARLY $90)

