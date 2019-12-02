Shopping

Shop Kohl’s Cyber Monday Sale -- Coupon Codes, Kohl's Cash and Top Deals (Updated)

By Katy Lindenmuth‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
black friday kohls gifts
ETonline

It's still Cyber Monday, and there are still huge holiday savings at Kohl’s!

Even though Black Friday is over, Kohl’s continues the holiday spirit with lots of opportunities to save. Receive $15 Kohl’s Cash (the retailer’s cash-back incentive) for every $50 spent. Plus, get an extra $10 off your $50 purchase when you use promo code JACKPOT. (Don’t forget to take an extra 20% off with promo code GOSHOP20.)

Now that you know the top ways to get discounts at Kohl’s, shop deals on home, beauty, fashion, electronics and more! It’s also worth noting that Kohl’s also has an excellent hassle-free return policy. 

See below for ET Style’s top Cyber Monday picks at Kohl’s. 

"Best Week Ever" Dry-Erase Weekly Calendar
LC Lauren Conrad
LC Lauren Conrad "Best Week Ever" Dry-Erase Weekly Calendar
Kohl's
"Best Week Ever" Dry-Erase Weekly Calendar
LC Lauren Conrad

For your work wife: the gift of motivation and organization. (Make sure you use promo code GOSHOP20 to score the full deal.)

REGULARLY $16

Aubrey Double-Breasted Swing Coat
Larry Levine
Larry Levine Aubrey Double-Breasted Swing Coat
Kohl's
Aubrey Double-Breasted Swing Coat
Larry Levine

Like any good wardrobe staple, this midweight plaid coat can be dressed up or dressed down. (Make sure you use promo code GOSHOP20 to score the full deal.)

REGULARLY $100

Studio3 Wireless Headphones
Beats
Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones
Kohl's
Studio3 Wireless Headphones
Beats

The sleekest way to listen to all the recently announced GRAMMY nominees.

REGULARLY $349.99

Calming Weighted Throw Blanket
Brookstone
Brookstone Calming Weighted Throw Blanket
Kohl's
Calming Weighted Throw Blanket
Brookstone

There’s no better time of year for a plushy product that can reduce stress and improve sleep. (Make sure you use promo code GOSHOP20 to score the full deal.)

REGULARLY UP TO $159.99

Ziplite 4.0 Hardside Spinner Carry-On
Samsonite
Samsonite Ziplite 4.0 Hardside Carry-On
Kohl's
Ziplite 4.0 Hardside Spinner Carry-On
Samsonite

Samsonite’s popular scratch-resistant luggage comes in 15 colors -- we’re partial to the futuristic-looking Brushed Anthracite. (Make sure you use promo code GOSHOP20 to score the full deal.)

REGULARLY $259.99

EOS Rebel T6 DSLR Camera
Canon
Canon EOS Rebel T6 DSLR Camera
Kohl's
EOS Rebel T6 DSLR Camera
Canon

Ready to kick up your photo skills a notch? This Canon DSLR kit includes everything you need to get started: camera, lens, shoulder bag, battery pack with charger and more.

REGULARLY $749.99

Speckled Throw Pillow
Cuddl Duds
Cuddl Duds Speckled Throw Pillow
Kohl's
Speckled Throw Pillow
Cuddl Duds

Cozy up your home with this plush throw pillow. (Make sure you use promo code GOSHOP20 to score the full deal.)

REGULARLY $39.99

Versa Lite Edition Smartwatch
Fitbit
Fitbit Versa Lite Edition Smartwatch
Kohl's
Versa Lite Edition Smartwatch
Fitbit

With a clean interface and five chic band colors (including Mulberry, pictured here), the Versa Lite can be worn all day, every day.

REGULARLY $159.99

Home 8-In. Full HD WiFi Digital PhotoShare Frame
SimplySmart
SimplySmart Home Digital Frame
Kohl's
Home 8-In. Full HD WiFi Digital PhotoShare Frame
SimplySmart

Remember when people printed out actual photos? We don’t either -- digital frames forever.

REGULARLY $149.99

Color Delights Train Case Makeup Collection
The Color Institute
The Color Institute Color Delights Train Case Makeup Collection
Kohl's
Color Delights Train Case Makeup Collection
The Color Institute

Idea: Hand out these 40 assorted beauty products as stocking stuffers -- and keep the sturdy clear case for yourself.

REGULARLY $50

See our sister sites for more Cyber Monday tech dealsCyber Monday gaming dealsCyber Monday kitchen deals and Cyber Monday Rachael Ray deals

