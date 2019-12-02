It's still Cyber Monday, and there are still huge holiday savings at Kohl’s!

Even though Black Friday is over, Kohl’s continues the holiday spirit with lots of opportunities to save. Receive $15 Kohl’s Cash (the retailer’s cash-back incentive) for every $50 spent. Plus, get an extra $10 off your $50 purchase when you use promo code JACKPOT. (Don’t forget to take an extra 20% off with promo code GOSHOP20.)

Now that you know the top ways to get discounts at Kohl’s, shop deals on home, beauty, fashion, electronics and more! It’s also worth noting that Kohl’s also has an excellent hassle-free return policy.

See below for ET Style’s top Cyber Monday picks at Kohl’s.

"Best Week Ever" Dry-Erase Weekly Calendar LC Lauren Conrad Kohl's "Best Week Ever" Dry-Erase Weekly Calendar LC Lauren Conrad For your work wife: the gift of motivation and organization. (Make sure you use promo code GOSHOP20 to score the full deal.) REGULARLY $16 $5.12 at Kohl's

Aubrey Double-Breasted Swing Coat Larry Levine Kohl's Aubrey Double-Breasted Swing Coat Larry Levine Like any good wardrobe staple, this midweight plaid coat can be dressed up or dressed down. (Make sure you use promo code GOSHOP20 to score the full deal.) REGULARLY $100 $19.99 at Kohl's

Calming Weighted Throw Blanket Brookstone Kohl's Calming Weighted Throw Blanket Brookstone There’s no better time of year for a plushy product that can reduce stress and improve sleep. (Make sure you use promo code GOSHOP20 to score the full deal.) REGULARLY UP TO $159.99 Starting at $71.99 at Kohl's

Ziplite 4.0 Hardside Spinner Carry-On Samsonite Kohl's Ziplite 4.0 Hardside Spinner Carry-On Samsonite Samsonite’s popular scratch-resistant luggage comes in 15 colors -- we’re partial to the futuristic-looking Brushed Anthracite. (Make sure you use promo code GOSHOP20 to score the full deal.) REGULARLY $259.99 $79.99 at Kohl's

EOS Rebel T6 DSLR Camera Canon Kohl's EOS Rebel T6 DSLR Camera Canon Ready to kick up your photo skills a notch? This Canon DSLR kit includes everything you need to get started: camera, lens, shoulder bag, battery pack with charger and more. REGULARLY $749.99 $399.99 at Kohl's

Speckled Throw Pillow Cuddl Duds Kohl's Speckled Throw Pillow Cuddl Duds Cozy up your home with this plush throw pillow. (Make sure you use promo code GOSHOP20 to score the full deal.) REGULARLY $39.99 $11.19 at Kohl's

Versa Lite Edition Smartwatch Fitbit Kohl's Versa Lite Edition Smartwatch Fitbit With a clean interface and five chic band colors (including Mulberry, pictured here), the Versa Lite can be worn all day, every day. REGULARLY $159.99 $99.99 at Kohl's

Color Delights Train Case Makeup Collection The Color Institute Kohl's Color Delights Train Case Makeup Collection The Color Institute Idea: Hand out these 40 assorted beauty products as stocking stuffers -- and keep the sturdy clear case for yourself. REGULARLY $50 $25 at Kohl's

