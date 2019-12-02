Shop Kohl’s Cyber Monday Sale -- Coupon Codes, Kohl's Cash and Top Deals (Updated)
It's still Cyber Monday, and there are still huge holiday savings at Kohl’s!
Even though Black Friday is over, Kohl’s continues the holiday spirit with lots of opportunities to save. Receive $15 Kohl’s Cash (the retailer’s cash-back incentive) for every $50 spent. Plus, get an extra $10 off your $50 purchase when you use promo code JACKPOT. (Don’t forget to take an extra 20% off with promo code GOSHOP20.)
Now that you know the top ways to get discounts at Kohl’s, shop deals on home, beauty, fashion, electronics and more! It’s also worth noting that Kohl’s also has an excellent hassle-free return policy.
See below for ET Style’s top Cyber Monday picks at Kohl’s.
For your work wife: the gift of motivation and organization. (Make sure you use promo code GOSHOP20 to score the full deal.)
Like any good wardrobe staple, this midweight plaid coat can be dressed up or dressed down. (Make sure you use promo code GOSHOP20 to score the full deal.)
The sleekest way to listen to all the recently announced GRAMMY nominees.
There’s no better time of year for a plushy product that can reduce stress and improve sleep. (Make sure you use promo code GOSHOP20 to score the full deal.)
Samsonite’s popular scratch-resistant luggage comes in 15 colors -- we’re partial to the futuristic-looking Brushed Anthracite. (Make sure you use promo code GOSHOP20 to score the full deal.)
Ready to kick up your photo skills a notch? This Canon DSLR kit includes everything you need to get started: camera, lens, shoulder bag, battery pack with charger and more.
Cozy up your home with this plush throw pillow. (Make sure you use promo code GOSHOP20 to score the full deal.)
With a clean interface and five chic band colors (including Mulberry, pictured here), the Versa Lite can be worn all day, every day.
Remember when people printed out actual photos? We don’t either -- digital frames forever.
Idea: Hand out these 40 assorted beauty products as stocking stuffers -- and keep the sturdy clear case for yourself.
See our sister sites for more Cyber Monday tech deals, Cyber Monday gaming deals, Cyber Monday kitchen deals and Cyber Monday Rachael Ray deals.
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
