A new mattress could mean the difference between a night of tossing and turning and a restful night's sleep. And to help you wake up refreshed and be your best self, Nolah is slashing prices across their site, but they're also offering ET readers an extra $50 off mattresses with code ETONLINE50.

Now through Thursday, February 23, get 30% off all Nolah mattresses and an extra $50 off during the brand's extended Presidents Day Sale.

Shop Nolah's Mattress Sale

If you prefer a super soft memory foam mattress that cushions your every move or prefer a firm mattress that won't sink or sag, Nolah's President's Day Mattress Sale has something you'll love. And while many stores are offering mattress deals for Presidents' Day, only Nolah is offering double discounts on their mattresses.

Nolah offers five signature mattresses, each catering to different sleeper preferences. While every size of mattress is discounted, from twin to California king, prices below reflect that of a queen-size mattress. With less than 48 hours left to shop Nolah's sale, son't sleep on these savings! Ahead, check out these impressive Presidents Day deals that will help you get the mattress of your dreams

Nolah Evolution 15” Nolah Nolah Evolution 15” This high-tech hybrid mattress — named Best Mattress for Spinal Alignment in 2022 by Sleep Foundation — offers targeted back support and pressure relief. $2,299 $1,559 WITH CODE ETONLINE50 Shop Now

Nolah Natural 11” Nolah Nolah Natural 11” Hypoallergenic and made in an eco-friendly way, this hybrid mattress uses recycled steel coils and latex layers for natural cooling while you sleep. The gentle, pressure-relieving mattress is wrapped in soft organic cotton and wool. $1,899 $1,279 WITH CODE ETONLINE50 Shop Now

Nolah Signature 12” Nolah Nolah Signature 12” Crafted with AirFoam, Nolah says this is their best mattress for pressure relief on your knees, hips and back. While the top provides extra cushion, strong support comes from deeper within the bed. $1,599 $1,069 WITH CODE ETONLINE50 Shop Now

Nolah Original 10” Nolah Nolah Original 10” Doing a bit of everything, this mattress is long-lasting, cools while you sleep and relieves pressure on your joints. $1,149 $754 WITH CODE ETONLINE50 Shop Now

Nolah Nurture 10" Nolah Nolah Nurture 10" Designed for children, you can flip this firm double-sided mattress to stretch the use over time. You can even add a 10-year protection plan for less than $1 to ensure it will last through the years. $1,499 $999 WITH CODE ETONLINE50 Shop Now

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2023 Presidents' Day Sales.

RELATED CONTENT:

Spring Cleaning Starts Early: Shop the Best Deals on Dyson Vacuums

The Best Presidents' Day Sales: Furniture, Mattresses, Tech and More

The Best Presidents Day TV Deals Happening Now: LG, Samsung, and More

Best Cookware Deals To Shop at Amazon's Presidents' Day Sale

Get a One-Year Membership to Sam’s Club for Just $25 With This Deal

Shop Brooklinen's Presidents Day Sale to Save On Bedding Essentials

25 Best Walmart Presidents Day Deals on Apple, Dyson, Xbox and More

The 50 Best Amazon Presidents Day Deals: Tech, Home, Fashion and More