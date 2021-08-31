We can't deny it: Meghan Markle knows good style. Whether she's making a virtual appearance in a classy designer dress by Oscar de la Renta, sporting a pair of sleek, sustainable sneakers, or she's sitting down for an interview in a chic maternity look, it's clear that the Duchess of Sussex has an eye for fashion. But what might make her sartorial choices even more compelling is the fact that they're great for everyday occasions and, more often than not, come at attainability price points (with the exception of her high fashion pieces, of course). Case in point: an easy, breathable linen dress.

Thanks to both of these factors -- versatility and accessibility -- it seems as though anything Markle wears sells out within the minute, which is exactly what happened when she wore an $84 dress from the linens brand MagicLinen during an outing in Los Angeles. The style icon accessorized with a straw hat, ballet flats and a face mask. In the heat of summer, this effortlessly chic summer dress is just what everyone needed. But before you knew it, Markle's dress was out of stock.

If you count yourself among those who need a linen dress, you're in luck: MagicLinen has brought the style, the Toscana Dress, back -- and this time, it comes in a brand new color: black. Don't worry, if you love Markle's fresh and bright take on the look, you can still get the dress, which is available in sizes XS to XL, in white. And if you want to get it in another color (because why not?), Markle's dress also comes in light pink.

Whether you're looking for a polished dress to wear for summer or you're feeling inspired to channel Markle's outfit for your next hot weather look, scroll down to shop the classic dress below. Then, shop Markle-approved staples to round out your closet.

J.Crew Perfect Lightweight Jacket J.Crew J.Crew Perfect Lightweight Jacket This classic jacket is bound to be a favorite in your closet. But just in case you need another reason to grab it, Markle wore this exact style during part of her interview with Oprah Winfrey. $99 AT J.CREW (REGULARLY $128) Buy Now

Castaner Women's Carina Wedge Espadrilles Amazon Castaner Women's Carina Wedge Espadrilles Rock the exact pair of royal-approved espadrilles Meghan Markle wore. These Castaner Carina Wedge Espadrilles are perfect to be paired with jeans or a dress this Spring and Summer. $84 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $190) Buy Now

