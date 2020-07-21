At QVC and HSN (Home Shopping Network), you can buy a lot more than just a new blender and you can find these products online not just nestled in your TV.

Both of these traditionally TV based shopping networks also offer a range of brands from celebrities including Katy Perry, Jamie Foxx, Jessica Simpson, Iman and Rachael Ray!

From fashion to homeware, celebrity brands span across categories. These collections have not only been advertised on these channels, but they're also available to shop online on the websites.

Shop the best celebrity brands on QVC and HSN, ahead.

Katy Perry Footwear

Just like the bubbly singer herself, Katy Perry's shoe collection is full of personality. Her fun, head-turning pumps, sandals, flats and sneakers make an outfit.

Shop Katy Perry Footwear Pointed Toe Pumps

IMAN

Iman's fashion line is inspired by her travels as an international supermodel. Her clothing, shoes and bags are worldly, chic, colorful and classic.

Shop IMAN Global Chic Convertible Flap Satchel

Privé Revaux

Jamie Foxx, Ashley Benson and Hailee Steinfeld are behind this stylish eyewear brand. Privé Revaux has handcrafted, on-trend sunglasses, blue light glasses, prescription glasses and readers that don't cost a fortune.

Shop Privé Revaux Berlin Polarized Sunglasses

The Berlin Polarized Sunglasses Privé Revaux QVC The Berlin Polarized Sunglasses Privé Revaux $29.95 at QVC

Jessica Simpson

Channel Jessica Simpson's feminine, glamorous style with her fashion brand, which offers clothing, shoes and accessories. Her sky-high heels are a standout.

Shop Jessica Simpson Divine Platform Sandal

Divine Platform Sandal Jessica Simpson HSN Divine Platform Sandal Jessica Simpson $98 at HSN

Lisa Rinna Collection

Lisa Rinna's California-inspired clothing line is all about combining comfort and style. Effortless wardrobe staples such as soft tops, comfy pants and cozy cardigans are key.

Shop Lisa Rinna Collection Long Sleeve Metallic Pinstripe Top

Long Sleeve Metallic Pinstripe Top Lisa Rinna Collection QVC Long Sleeve Metallic Pinstripe Top Lisa Rinna Collection REGULARLY $59.75 $41.82 at QVC

Skinnygirl Jeans

Bethenny Frankel's Skinnygirl brand sells jeans! Shop a variety of denim silhouettes, along with tees, dresses and joggers.

Shop Skinnygirl Jeans The Skinny Jean with Distressed Hem

Casa Zeta-Jones

Catherine Zeta-Jones' homeware collection will bring warmth and luxury into any space. Browse through home decor products like bedding, pillows, robes and more from the actress.

Shop Casa Zeta-Jones Reversible Queen Cotton Coverlet Set

Vanessa Williams

Vanessa Williams' fashion collection is brimming with stylish, polished pieces to wear from day to night. Her printed blouses are a collection standout.

Shop Vanessa Williams Boss Lady Blouse

Boss Lady Blouse Vanessa Williams HSN Boss Lady Blouse Vanessa Williams $72.50 at HSN

Rachael Ray

Rachael Ray's kitchen range boasts cookware, bakeware and tools. All the products are designed with a dose of Rachel Ray's vibrant style.

Shop Rachael Ray Create Delicious 5-Pc Aluminum Essential Set

Josie Maran

The clean beauty brand from Josie Maran includes makeup and skincare formulated with argan oil. The best-selling beauty items from the collection include the body butter, concealer and hydrating serum.

Shop Josie Maran Pure Argan Milk Intensive Hydrating Serum

