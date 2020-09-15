Shopping

Katy Perry Sale: Take 80% Off Handbags Today

Published
katy perry collections
Courtesy of Katy Perry Collections

If you've been looking for a fun handbag or pair of shoes for the end of summer, Katy Perry's namesake accessories collection is having a major handbag and select shoe sale.

Right now, you can take 80% off select Katy Perry Collections handbags with the promo code BAGITUP thanks to a Flash Sale for 24 hours. You'll find more deals on Katy Perry Collections website including handbag styles that range from chic leather totes to trendy bucket bags to quirky belt bags. The shoe collection also includes show-stopping stilettos, on trend sneakers and playful platforms.

As for the company founder herself, Perry has been spending time in quarantine reconnecting with her family and just had her first baby -- a girl -- with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

Below, shop our top Katy Perry handbag and shoe picks that are on sale right now.

Shop Katy Perry handbags, shoes and sandals on sale.

The Dolly
Katy Perry
The Dolly
Katy Perry
The Dolly
Katy Perry

This is a sweet way to carry around your stuff. This Katy Perry heart shaped crossbody comes in two colors: red and black.

REGULARLY $95

The Patsy
Katy Perry
Katy Perry The Patsy
Katy Perry
The Patsy
Katy Perry

Katy Perry's The Patsy is a leather bucket bag with lucite handles and a removable, adjustable crossbody strap.

REGULARLY $115

Broken Heart
Katy Perry
Katy Perry Broken Heart
Katy Perry
Broken Heart
Katy Perry

The Katy Perry Broken Heart purse has three parts of the heart which are magnetic and removable. This unique handbag comes in three different color patterns.

REGULARLY $119

The Nadia
Katy Perry
Katy Perry The Nadia
Katy Perry
The Nadia
Katy Perry

Katy Perry's The Nadia handbag comes in three colors: black, neon pink and pop blue. Peace out!

REGULARLY $89

The Sparks
Katy Perry
Katy Perry The Sparks
Katy Perry
The Sparks
Katy Perry

Katy Perry's The Sparks handbag is like having a wrapped present on you arm at all times.

REGULARLY $115

The Kerry
Katy Perry
Katy Perry The Kerry
Katy Perry
The Kerry
Katy Perry

Sweet white sneakers with rainbow sequin detail.

REGULARLY $89

The Tammy
Katy Perry
The Tammy
Katy Perry
The Tammy
Katy Perry

A lucite handle is the perfect modern touch on this foldover clutch.

REGULARLY $99

Prism
Katy Perry
Prism
Katy Perry
Prism
Katy Perry

We've had our eye on this out-there belt bag and are thrilled that it's on sale.

REGULARLY $79

 

 

