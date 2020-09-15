Katy Perry Sale: Take 80% Off Handbags Today
If you've been looking for a fun handbag or pair of shoes for the end of summer, Katy Perry's namesake accessories collection is having a major handbag and select shoe sale.
Right now, you can take 80% off select Katy Perry Collections handbags with the promo code BAGITUP thanks to a Flash Sale for 24 hours. You'll find more deals on Katy Perry Collections website including handbag styles that range from chic leather totes to trendy bucket bags to quirky belt bags. The shoe collection also includes show-stopping stilettos, on trend sneakers and playful platforms.
As for the company founder herself, Perry has been spending time in quarantine reconnecting with her family and just had her first baby -- a girl -- with fiancé Orlando Bloom.
Below, shop our top Katy Perry handbag and shoe picks that are on sale right now.
Shop Katy Perry handbags, shoes and sandals on sale.
This is a sweet way to carry around your stuff. This Katy Perry heart shaped crossbody comes in two colors: red and black.
Katy Perry's The Patsy is a leather bucket bag with lucite handles and a removable, adjustable crossbody strap.
The Katy Perry Broken Heart purse has three parts of the heart which are magnetic and removable. This unique handbag comes in three different color patterns.
Katy Perry's The Nadia handbag comes in three colors: black, neon pink and pop blue. Peace out!
Katy Perry's The Sparks handbag is like having a wrapped present on you arm at all times.
Sweet white sneakers with rainbow sequin detail.
A lucite handle is the perfect modern touch on this foldover clutch.
We've had our eye on this out-there belt bag and are thrilled that it's on sale.
