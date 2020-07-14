Shop Kate Middleton's Summery Tennis-Inspired Green Dress

Kate Middleton is adjusting to social distancing as stylishly as we hoped! Amid the cancellation of Wimbledon due to coronavirus concerns, the Duchess of Cambridge recently Zoomed with young tennis players at Bond Primary School in South London while sporting a chic midi dress with mini tennis players printed all over it.

The bright green Maria Belted Printed Silk Crepe de Chine Midi Dress by HVN, which retails for $775, was Middleton's way of getting into the sporty spirit from afar -- the avid tennis fan normally would've been attending Wimbledon and cheering up a storm in the stands. (One thing that hasn't changed: For her Zoom call, the royal wore the green and purple bow that signifies her status as a patron of Wimbledon's venue, the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.)

The duchess' exact HVN dress is nearly sold out on Net-a-Porter right now, but we found just-as-chic styles at a few of our favorite retailers. They may not have tiny tennis players on them, but they are significantly lower in price.

Ahead, shop Middleton's designer dress and five other tournament-ready winners we love.

Kate's dress is the perfect balance of quirky and polished.

A flattering smocked waist is just one of several key features of this Halogen x Atlantic-Pacific shirtdress. The pockets and swingy hem are also totally irresistible.

Floral Smocked Utility Dress Halogen x Atlantic-Pacific Nordstrom Floral Smocked Utility Dress Halogen x Atlantic-Pacific $99 at Nordstrom

Wrap dresses will never go out of style. H&M's Satin Wrap-Front Dress has the perfect amount of flounce.

Grab this elegant Floral Print Midi Dress from Lulu's -- it was made for spinning.

Missguided's darling Green Floral Print Puff Sleeve Midi Dress pairs just as well with sandals as it does with white sneakers.

The best thing about the Hobbs London Frederica Belted Shirtdress? Add it to your Bloomingdale's cart and automatically get 50% off the sale price, saving you more than $200 off the regular price.

Frederica Belted Shirtdress Hobbs London Bloomingdale's Frederica Belted Shirtdress Hobbs London REGULARLY $315 $110 at Bloomingdale's

