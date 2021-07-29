Shopping

Shop the Best Activewear Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

By ETonline Staff
Nordstrom

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is giving us good reasons to do a workout wardrobe overhaul! The retailer's biggest sale of the year is packed with amazing deals on activewear. From workout clothes to gym shoes, the department store's biggest sale of the year is offering low prices for a limited time.

Shop leggings, tops, sports bras, shorts, jackets, sneakers and more from brands you love, including Nike, Zella, Alo, Sweaty Betty, Asics, Spanx, The North Face and so many more. 

Before July 28, Nordy Club members could shop deals on their favorite brands before the sale opened to all. But now through August 8, every savvy shopper searching for the best deals and deep discounts on luxury home goods, celeb-loved athletic wear, trendy sneaker deals, beauty essentials and so much more can happily fill their carts, regardless of their Nordy Club status!

Below, ET Style rounds up all the best activewear deals from the Nordstrom Sale. Need more? Shop ET Style's picks from the best deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

ET Style's Picks for the Best Deals on Activewear from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale:

Zella Peaceful Wrap Pullover
Nordstrom
This Peaceful Wrap Pullover from Zella is so comfortable, you'll want to wear it after your workout and beyond. 
$45 (REGULARLY $69)
Nike Yoga Luxe 7/8 Tights
Nordstrom
You can wear these Nike Yoga Luxe 7/8 Tights all day. These Nike Leggings are made with an infinalon moisture-wicking fabric that feels soft on your skin and features a supportive high waistband.
$68 (REGULARLY $90)
BP. Classic Nylon Track Pants
Nordstrom
A nod to the 1980s, these nylon track pants from Nordstrom brand BP are comfortable enough to lounge in and durable enough to workout in. 
$30 (REGULARLY $45)
Free People The Way You Sweat Sweatshirt
Nordstrom
Channel your inner Jennifer Beals in The Way You Sweat Sweatshirt from Free People. 
$43 (REGULARLY $68)
Sweaty Betty Power Pocket Workout 7/8 Leggings
Nordstrom
Halle Berry loves these booty sculpting leggings. Plus, you can't go wrong with the 4 four cute prints to choose from. 
$65 (REGULARLY $100)
Sweaty Betty Ultra Run Sports Bra
Nordstrom
Reviewers say this sports bra lives up to the hype and provides comfortable support for high-impact workouts. 
$43 (REGULARLY $68)
Zella Favorite Rib Tank
Nordstrom
Like the name suggests, this soft, stretchy Zella workout tank will instantly become your favorite. 
$25 (REGULARLY $39)
Nike Sportswear Windrunner Hooded Ripstop Jacket
Nordstrom
This Nike windbreaker is perfect if you want a lightweight jacket to throw on in between workouts. 
$75 (REGULARLY $100)
Asics GEL-Kayano® 27 Running Shoe
Nordstrom
Over 400 reviewers can't be wrong. Comfortable, true to size and excellent performance on long runs and you can get them now at a deep discount.
$100 (REGULARLY $160)
Nike One Faux Leather Mid Rise 7/8 Leggings
Nordstrom
Available in black, pink, and green, these Nike One Faux Leather Mid Rise 7/8 Leggings are sought after to work out or chill in.
$52 (REGULARLY $70)
Nike Bold Sports Bra
Nordstrom
Good for those with a big bust, this Nike sports bra will keep you supported throughout the whole workout. It has adjustable straps and hook-and-loop closure. 
$56 (REGULARLY $75)
Alo Airlift High Waist 7/8 Leggings
Nordstrom
Save on this bestselling Alo Airlift legging. 
$70 (REGULARLY $114)
Sweaty Betty Easy Peazy Tank Top
Nordstrom
A breathable, lightweight workout tank with a draped hem. 
$30 (REGULARLY $48)
Zella Live In High Waist Leggings
Nordstrom
A closet staple worthy of stocking up on.
$39 (REGULARLY $59)
Alo Cover Tank
Nordstrom
Wear this cropped tank with faux wrap hem over jeans, leggings, sweatpants, anything!
$35 (REGULARLY $54)
Spanx Every.Wear Knockout Leggings
Nordstrom
The slimming power you expect from Spanx in leggings that can take you from the gym to running around town. 
$73 (REGULARLY $110)
Asics Dynablast Running Shoe
Nordstrom
Reviewers love the fit and support, and we're loving the fun selection of colors. 
$70 (REGULARLY $110)
Nike Indy Sports Bra
Nordstrom
The moisture-wicking Dri-FIT fabric keeps you cool and comfortable. This sports bra is ideal for low-impact workouts. 
$26 (REGULARLY $35)
Sweaty Betty Fast Track Jacket
Nordstrom
A track jacket that's as practical as it is fashionable. 
$95 (REGULARLY $148)
Adidas Studio Lounge Wide Leg Fleece Pants
Nordstrom
These Wide Leg Fleece Pants from Adidas were made for 2021. It's one of our favorite Nordstrom Anniversary sale items this year. 
$60 (REGULARLY $80)
Sweaty Betty Breeze Long Sleeve Running Top
Nordstrom
When a chill returns to the air, this top will provide the perfect lightweight layer of warmth for your run. We love the thumbhole cuffs that help keep sleeves in place.
$56 (REGULARLY $88)
Zella Restore Soft Pocket Joggers
Nordstrom
As loungewear, activewear or even pajamas, these Restore Soft Pocket Joggers from Zella will get a lot of love. 
$46 (REGULARLY $69)
Nike Dri-Fit Tempo Running Shorts
Nordstrom
A best-seller during the sale last year, grab a pair of these classic running shorts before they sell out. 
$22 (REGULARLY $30)
Alo Real Sports Bra
Nordstrom
This Alo longline sports bra has four-way stretch. 
$45 (REGULARLY $72)
Sweaty Betty Power Frame Racerback Sports Bra
Nordstrom
We love the cute floral-inspired print on this racerback sports bra. 
$43 (REGULARLY $68)
Nike Sportswear French Terry Shorts
Nordstrom
French terry shorts are so soft and comfy for everyday wear. 
$30 (REGULARLY $40)
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 Running Shoe
Nordstrom
Swap out your worn out kicks for this super lightweight and flexible running shoe.
$90 (REGULARLY $120)

