For most people, a cup of coffee in the morning is a necessity. Whether you love the ritual of brewing coffee each morning or simply need some caffeine before a full day's work, Keurig single-cup coffee machines are practical and efficient additions to any kitchen, office, or dorm room. It's hard to beat a single-serve brewer, especially when Keurig's best-selling models are on sale.

With Amazon's Labor Day sale, now is a great time to score savings on Keurig coffee makers for your daily brews. Whether you're a notorious coffee connoisseur or just need a cup of iced coffee before working from home or heading off to class, we've gathered all the best Labor Day Keurig deals currently available on Amazon.

Keurig offers a brewer for almost any place or coffee preference. The most affordable model is the Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, which is on sale right now along with the popular K-Elite and K-Supreme. These powerful, yet small Keurig coffee machines deliver consistent results every time.

If you’re a coffee lover, you won’t want to pass up these Labor Day 2023 discounts on Keurig coffee makers — now up to 40% off. Ahead, get your mornings started right with the best Keurig deals available at Amazon now.

The Best Labor Day Keurig Deals to Shop Now

Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker Amazon Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker Up your daily coffee game with this sleek coffee brewer from Keurig, which is on sale for 38% off. There are 8, 10, and 12 oz. cup sizes to choose from. $130 $80 Shop Now

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker Amazon Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker At less than 5" wide, the incredibly slim and easy-to-use K-Mini single serve coffee machine makes anywhere perfect for great coffee. $100 $80 Shop Now

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker Amazon Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker The Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker allows you to brew 6 cups of fresh coffee before having to refill the water reservoir. $150 $110 Shop Now

Keurig K-Duo Plus Coffee Maker Amazon Keurig K-Duo Plus Coffee Maker The Keurig K-Duo Plus is the perfect small appliance for coffee lovers. The coffee brewer includes a 12-cup thermal carafe that keeps your hot coffee warm for up to 2 hours. $230 $190 Shop Now

Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker Amazon Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker The Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker can brew sizes ranging from 4 oz to 12 oz. Plus, it has an iced coffee setting, hot water on demand button — perfect for tea, instant oatmeal or ramen — and more. $190 $148 Shop Now

Keurig K-Supreme Coffee Maker Amazon Keurig K-Supreme Coffee Maker The K-Supreme coffee maker features Keurig's new MultiStream Technology to provide you with a flavorful single cup of coffee. $170 $139 Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

