If you're looking to replace your old laptop in 2023, then now is an ideal time to score some of the best laptop deals with the early Presidents' Day sales. Lenovo is currently slashing prices on laptops, tablets, and two-in-one convertibles. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your work from home setup, preparing for a new job, or starting a new semester of school, you can save up to 75% now on laptops at Lenovo.

Shop All Lenovo Deals

The ThinkPad and Ideapad laptop models offered during the Lenovo Sale are great for doing homework, taking notes and hopping on Zoom calls, of course. They’re also excellent for watching your favorite shows and movies on Disney+, Netflix, Hulu and other streaming services. Some even make the perfect gaming laptop and are designed with processing power to handle the latest video games. Every order comes with free shipping, too.

With numerous laptop models to choose from, we’ve rounded up the top Lenovo deals to help you find the right laptop for your needs. Ahead, shop must-have laptops, tablets, and accessories at Lenovo.

ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 AMD Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 AMD Being so light and slim, the powerful ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 (14'' AMD) gives you the freedom to work from anywhere and can run all day on a single charge. With its vast amounts of next-gen memory and storage, this business laptop breezes through any task. $3,009 $1,354 Shop Now

Lenovo 3i Chromebook Lenovo Lenovo 3i Chromebook Enjoy a quick, nimble system packed with more performance than ever thanks to the Lenovo 3i Chromebook. Its battery lasts all day, so you can use it anywhere and navigate with its touchscreen, or use its privacy shutter after a video call for additional security. $420 $325 WITH CODE IDEADEAL Shop Now

ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 For a two-in-one laptop, this model is 45% off with code THINKFEB and features a 12th gen intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Take multitasking to the next level with better video collaboration and productivity. Now is the perfect time to take advantage of this incredible laptop deal. $3,579 $1,968 WITH CODE THINKFEB Shop Now

Legion 5 Gen 7 Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 7 Lenovo's gaming laptop powered by AMD Ryzen processors has a 15.6-inch display powered and RTX 3070 Ti graphics. The display features a full HD resolution and a speedy 165Hz refresh rate. Enjoy 3 Months of Xbox Game Pass on Lenovo Legion devices. $2,200 $1,500 Shop Now

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 4 Lenovo Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 4 With AI-powered background noise reduction and improved audio and video capabilities, this laptop is perfect for virtual classes. It features a 14-in HD display and an advanced Intel graphics card. $1,494 $896 WITH CODE THINKFEBRUARY Shop Now

Lenovo ThinkCentre M75s Gen 2 Lenovo Lenovo ThinkCentre M75s Gen 2 High-school and college students typically prefer the portability of laptops, but a desktop can be a great option too. This AMD Ryzen desktop tower is more than half off, so you don't want to miss this deal. $799 $475 Shop Now

