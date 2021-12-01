Shopping

Shop the Best Matching Family Pajamas to Lounge In This Holiday Season

By ETonline Staff
Nordstrom Holiday Pajamas
Nordstrom

The holidays are finally here and it's definitely the right time to start getting this year's family pajama set plans in place. Matching holiday jammies are a huge trend for families on Christmas Day and beyond -- and it's pretty easy to understand why. They're practical, comfortable and can help any at-home moment, including sleeping (or opening gifts, for that matter), feel cozier. 

Plus, they're totally stylish and can come in a variety of styles -- often featuring holiday-inspired prints like trees, gift boxes, snowflakes, reindeers, Santa himself and other festive graphics that are fun for both kids and adults! This holiday season, consider upgrading your Christmas Day outfit to a chic pajama set from Hanna Anderson, Old Navy or Nordstrom, among so many others. 

And if you want to get in on the matching pajama set trend for you and your favorite "holiday crew" (family pup included), there are so many fashionable and comfy options out there too. 

To give you a leg up on your holiday pajama shopping, we narrowed down our top picks from brands we love such as Kate Spade, SKIMS, Hanna Andersson (with select styles now on sale for 50% off), J.Crew and so many more. Ahead, shop the best matching family pajama sets for Christmas, the holiday season and beyond. Plus, be sure to check out additional gifting ideas: Amazon buys, beauty deals, gifts under $100 and stocking stuffers

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.

Star Wars Holiday Matching Family Pajamas
Star Wars Holiday Matching Family Pajamas
Hanna Andersson
Star Wars Holiday Matching Family Pajamas
These Star Wars-inspired family pajamas are out of this world -- and their up to 50% for a limited time at Hanna Andersson.
$50STARTS AT $24 AT HANNA ANDERSSON
Nordstrom Family Flannel Patchwork Pajamas
Nordstrom Family Flannel Patchwork Pajamas
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Family Flannel Patchwork Pajamas
These cozy flannel pajamas are made from a cotton plaid that adds a touch of style to your favorite sleepwear.
$69 AT NORDSTROM
Hanna Andersson Mickey Mouse Garland Matching Family Pajamas
Mickey Mouse Garland Matching Family Pajamas
Hanna Andersson
Hanna Andersson Mickey Mouse Garland Matching Family Pajamas
Channel everyone's favorite mouse this holiday season and cozy up in some Disney-inspired family jammies from Hanna Andersson.
$40STARTS AT $20 AT HANNA ANDERSSON
Women's Tartan Plaid 2pc Pajama Set
Women's Tartan Plaid 2pc Pajama Set
Target
Women's Tartan Plaid 2pc Pajama Set
Keep it classic with this checkered red and green pajama set from Joanna Gaines' 2021 Magnolia Holiday Collection.
$25 AT TARGET
Magnolia Kids' Reindeer Good Tidings 2pc Pajama Set
Kids' Reindeer Good Tidings 2pc Pajama Set
Target
Magnolia Kids' Reindeer Good Tidings 2pc Pajama Set
Make your holiday season all the more festive for the kiddos with this reindeer-centric pajama set that's Joanna Gaines-approved.
$15 AT TARGET
Heirloom Ornaments Matching Family Pajamas
Heirloom Ornaments Matching Family Pajamas
Hanna Andersson
Heirloom Ornaments Matching Family Pajamas
Celebrate the season with these ornamentally decorated family pajamas from Hanna Andersson.
$50STARTS AT $24 AT HANNA ANDERSSON
#followme Buffalo Plaid Matching Adult Onesies for Family
#followme Matching Adult Onesie for Family
Amazon
#followme Buffalo Plaid Matching Adult Onesies for Family
If you're going to get matching pajamas for the entire family, you might as well get one for the family pup, too!
$19 AND UP AT AMAZON
J.Crew Pajama Set in Cotton Poplin
J.Crew Pajama Set in Cotton Poplin
J.Crew
J.Crew Pajama Set in Cotton Poplin
This classic flannel pajama set that would make a great gift for any of the men in your life.
$80 AT J.CREW
SKIMS Sleep Set
SKIMS Soft Lounge Sleep Set
SKIMS
SKIMS Sleep Set
You'll want to live in this coordinated set from Kim Kardashian West's SKIMS every single day. 
$118 AT SKIMS
Kate Spade Pin Dot Crop Pj Set
Kate Spade Pin Dot Crop Pj Set
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Pin Dot Crop Pj Set
A classic navy blue pajama set from Kate Spade, boasting a simply chic pin dot pattern. 
$78 AT KATE SPADE
Magnolia Women's Holiday Plaid Union Suit
Women's Holiday Plaid Union Suit
Target
Magnolia Women's Holiday Plaid Union Suit
Matching holiday jammies are truly fun (and cozy) for the whole family.
$22 AT TARGET
Buffalo Plaid Matching Family Pajamas
Buffalo Plaid Matching Family Pajamas
Hanna Andersson
Buffalo Plaid Matching Family Pajamas
These matching family pajamas are perfect for the holidays, but also cute enough to be worn year-round too.
$50STARTS AT $24 AT HANNA ANDERSSON
Magnolia Baby Holiday Plaid Union Suit
Baby Holiday Plaid Union Suit
Target
Magnolia Baby Holiday Plaid Union Suit
Even the youngest family members can get in on the holiday fun.
$12 AT TARGET
Lulus Sweetest Dreams Gold Satin Ruffled Two-Piece Pajama Set
Lulus Sweetest Dreams Gold Satin Ruffled Two-Piece Pajama Set
Lulus
Lulus Sweetest Dreams Gold Satin Ruffled Two-Piece Pajama Set
We love the romantic look of these slinky satin pajamas from Lulus that come with a cami and matching ruffled shorts. 
$42 AT LULUS
Honeydew Intimates All American PJ Set
Honeydew Intimates All American PJ Set
Shopbop
Honeydew Intimates All American PJ Set
This Honeydew Intimates pajama set of an ultra-soft tee and wide-leg pant features a playful stripe print. 
$48 AT SHOPBOP
Sleeper Party Pajama Set
Sleeper Party Pajama Set
Shopbop
Sleeper Party Pajama Set
This is the time to invest in the ultra-fashionable feather hem PJs from Sleeper. You'll pull these festive party pajamas out every year! 
$290 AT SHOPBOP
IFFEI Matching Family Pajamas Sets
IFFEI Matching Family Pajamas Sets
Amazon
IFFEI Matching Family Pajamas Sets
Your family's annual matching pajamas photo will feel next-level festive and fun with these sets. 
$17 AND UP AT AMAZON
Eberjey Henry Pajama Set
Eberjey Henry Pajama Set
Bloomingdale's
Eberjey Henry Pajama Set
A sleek pairing of henley shirt and cuffed pant for men by Eberjey. 
$148 AT BLOOMINGDALE'S

