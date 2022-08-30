Your cookware and bakeware essentials go through a lot, and they wear down with every use — or worse, sometimes your favorite ceramic oven-safe dish cracks. If you're searching for new kitchen essentials, you'll want to check out the Great Jones Labor Day Sale. Now through September 5, you can get 20% off Great Jones cookware and bakeware with the code LDW20 at checkout.

Shop 20% Off Great Jones

Great Jones seldom has sales, but bestsellers like The Dutchess cast iron Dutch oven and Sweetie Pie ceramic pie dish are currently marked down. With trendy colorways and memorable patterns, the lineup of high-quality cooking essentials easily become beautiful centerpieces themselves. Save on everything, including the popular five-piece Family Style collection for dinner parties and the upcoming holiday season.

The cookware brand is inspired by cookbook author and editor, Judith Jones. All the durable and dependable items are Teflon-free, toxin-free, non-stick and dishwasher-safe. The cast iron Dutch ovens are coated with enamel for easy cleanup, too. The brand also has a 60-day trial period on all of its products. If you somehow don't fall in love with the stylish, quality kitchenware, you can easily return it or exchange it for another product.

Ahead, check our favorite deals from the Great Jones sale and more of the best Labor Day 2022 sales happening right now.

Fully Baked Great Jones Fully Baked Grab the nonstick and nonstick Great Jones Fully Baked set for an additional 25% off, then start baking cakes, cookies, pieces and so much more. Though, your toughest decision will be choosing between the broccoli green and blueberry blue color options. $265 $172 WITH CODE LDW20 Buy Now

Family Style Great Jones Family Style Choose between 7 different colorways on this stovetop cookware set. The 5-piece set includes some Great Jones bestsellers, such as the cast-iron Dutchess, the Big Deal, Deep Cut, Saucy, Small Fry and a couple of lids (big and small). $615 $396 WITH CODE LDW20 Buy Now

Sweetie Pie Great Jones Sweetie Pie Commemorate your Sunday brunch with a crisp peach pie inside this pretty ceramic pan from Great Jones. $50 $40 WITH CODE LDW20 Buy Now

The Dutchess Great Jones The Dutchess On the hunt for a new Dutch oven? Then, try the Great Jones Dutchess. It's a 6.75-quart enameled cast-iron Dutch oven that's perfect for oven and stovetop uses. $160 $132 WITH CODE LDW20 Buy Now

Hot Dish Great Jones Hot Dish Hot Dish Prep some lasagna or bake your favorite casserole recipe in this 9" by 13" ceramic casserole dish. $75 $60 WITH CODE LDW20 Buy Now

Little Sheet Great Jones Little Sheet The Little Sheet comes in three different bright colors with the elegant Great Jones logo decorating the middle of the 13" by 9.5" sheet pan. $45 $36 WITH CODE LDW20 Buy Now

The Fry Family Great Jones The Fry Family Equipped with a small fry pan and a large fry pan, this nonstick duo is perfect for making endless recipes for you and your family. $160 $116 WITH CODE LDW20 Buy Now

The Starting Lineup Great Jones The Starting Lineup The Starting Lineup includes an array of kitchen essentials, including the Dutch Baby (which is a smaller version of The Dutchess), Small Fry and Little Sheet. It's perfect for taking your cooking from the stovetop to the oven. $218 $128 WITH CODE LDW20 Buy Now

Patty Cake Great Jones Patty Cake The Great Jones is perfect for making cakes and other baked goods. The corrugated bottom also cuts down your cook time. $28 $22 WITH CODE LDW20 Buy Now

Stir Crazy Great Jones Stir Crazy The stackable ceramic mixing bowls are perfect for concocting a batch of brownies. Plus, this 3-piece set has a cute design that's bound to liven up your kitchen. $95 $76 WITH CODE LDW20 Buy Now

The Cast-Iron Family Great Jones The Cast-Iron Family The Cast-Iron Family features a trio of some of Great Jones' bestsellers, which includes The Dutchess, Dutch Baby and King Sear. The two cast-iron Dutch ovens are perfect for making a batch of gumbo or any of your other hearty favorites. $390 $240 WITH CODE LDW20 Buy Now

