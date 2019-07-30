Another day, another sale!

We're still taking advantage of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale (which ends on Aug. 4!), but our attention has also been turned to Shopbop's huge summer sale event.

Offering up to 40% off on thousands of pieces, the site boasts a stylish, expansive curation of designer, contemporary and affordable lines that is never short of the coolest trends and wardrobe staples from tried-and-true brands like Mother, Tory Burch and Madewell and It names like Faithfull The Brand, Staud and Susan Alexandra.

Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite selects from Shopbop's sale.

Shop Our Picks:

Shopbop

Shopbop

Shopbop

Shopbop

Shopbop

Shopbop

Shopbop

Shopbop

Shopbop

Shopbop

Shopbop

Shopbop

Shopbop

Shopbop

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2019: Shop the Best Picks From Nike, Ray-Ban, Diptyque & More

Meghan Markle Wore a $120 Jumpsuit on Set of Her 'British Vogue' Issue Shoot -- Shop It Now!

Best Sunscreens 2019: What You Need to Know From Experts -- Shop Our Editor's Picks!