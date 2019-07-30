Shopbop Summer Sale 2019: Up to 40% Off Tory Burch, Madewell, Mother & More
Another day, another sale!
We're still taking advantage of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale (which ends on Aug. 4!), but our attention has also been turned to Shopbop's huge summer sale event.
Offering up to 40% off on thousands of pieces, the site boasts a stylish, expansive curation of designer, contemporary and affordable lines that is never short of the coolest trends and wardrobe staples from tried-and-true brands like Mother, Tory Burch and Madewell and It names like Faithfull The Brand, Staud and Susan Alexandra.
Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite selects from Shopbop's sale.
Shop Our Picks:
Mother High Waisted Looker Crop Jeans,
$228 $114
Tory Burch Cap Toe Ballet Flats,
$228 $114
Ulla Johnson Dania Dress,
$775 $233
Madewell Straight Leg Overalls,
$148 $104
Staud Shirley Bag,
$210 $105
See By Chloe Glyn Amber Lace Up Espadrilles,
$275 $83
Rails Thea Button Down,
$148 $104
Tanya Taylor Teresa Skirt,
$495 $347
Faithfull The Brand Marie Top,
$99 $70
Sam Edelman Hai Tall Boots,
$200 $120
Susan Alexandra Soraya Bag,
$325 $228
Coolchange Raegan Momi Dress,
$218 $153
Lele Sadoughi Banded Hoop Earrings,
$118 $36
Gorjana Cruz Mixed Coin Necklace,
$65 $46
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
