Shopbop Summer Sale 2019: Up to 40% Off Tory Burch, Madewell, Mother & More

By Amy Lee‍
Shopbop summer sale 1280
Shopbop

Another day, another sale! 

We're still taking advantage of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale (which ends on Aug. 4!), but our attention has also been turned to Shopbop's huge summer sale event. 

Offering up to 40% off on thousands of pieces, the site boasts a stylish, expansive curation of designer, contemporary and affordable lines that is never short of the coolest trends and wardrobe staples from tried-and-true brands like Mother, Tory Burch and Madewell and It names like Faithfull The Brand, Staud and Susan Alexandra. 

Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite selects from Shopbop's sale. 

Shop Our Picks: 

Mother High Waisted Looker Crop Jeans
Shopbop

Mother High Waisted Looker Crop Jeans, $228 $114

Tory Burch Cap Toe Ballet Flats
Shopbop

Tory Burch Cap Toe Ballet Flats, $228 $114

Ulla Johnson Dania Dress
Shopbop

Ulla Johnson Dania Dress, $775 $233

Madewell Straight Leg Overalls
Shopbop

Madewell Straight Leg Overalls, $148 $104

Staud Shirley Bag
Shopbop

Staud Shirley Bag, $210 $105

See By Chloe Glyn Amber Lace Up Espadrilles
Shopbop

See By Chloe Glyn Amber Lace Up Espadrilles, $275 $83

Rails Thea Button Down
Shopbop

Rails Thea Button Down, $148 $104

Tanya Taylor Teresa Skirt
Shopbop

Tanya Taylor Teresa Skirt, $495 $347

Faithfull The Brand Marie Top
Shopbop

Faithfull The Brand Marie Top, $99 $70

Sam Edelman Hai Tall Boots
Shopbop

Sam Edelman Hai Tall Boots, $200 $120

Susan Alexandra Soraya Bag
Shopbop

Susan Alexandra Soraya Bag, $325 $228

Coolchange Raegan Momi Dress
Shopbop

Coolchange Raegan Momi Dress, $218 $153

Lele Sadoughi Banded Hoop Earrings
Shopbop

Lele Sadoughi Banded Hoop Earrings, $118 $36

Gorjana Cruz Mixed Coin Necklace
Shopbop

Gorjana Cruz Mixed Coin Necklace, $65 $46

