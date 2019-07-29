Shopping

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2019: Shop the Best Picks From Nike, Ray-Ban, Diptyque & More

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is continuing to offer amazing deals! 

Get ready to fill your cart with fall-inspired trends: Sam Edelman’s moto jacket will keep you warm, Zella's fan-favorite leggings will keep you moving and UGG’s super-cozy pajama set will keep you comfortable. 

The Nordstrom sale also features a plethora of amazing beauty products. The Beachwaver pro curling iron ensures flawless waves, Tom Ford's luxurious eyeshadow palette and lipstick set will glam you up and Diptyque's gorgeous candles are finally discounted. 

Make sure to take advantage of the department store’s biggest sale of the year and fill up your cart while you can before your favorites sell out! 

Below, shop our pciks from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. 

When Does the Sale End? 

The last day is Aug. 4 and prices will go back up on Aug. 5. 

Which Brands Are on Sale? 

Nordstrom carries some of the biggest luxury and contemporary designers, along with high-street brands, their exclusive, in-house "Nordstrom Made" lines and a plethora of makeup, skincare, hair and beauty tool brands. 

Here is a sample of brands that are offering discounts. 

Designers/Contemporary: Marc Jacobs, L'Agence, Kate Spade New York, Vince, Rebecca Minkoff, AG, Coach

High-Street: TopshopASTR The Label, Sam Edelman, Steve Madden, Lucky Brand, Madewell 

Nordstrom Brands: BP., Treasure & Bond, Halogen, Zella, Something Navy 

Beauty: Dior, La MerLe Labo, simplehuman, Diptyque, ghd, T3, NARS, Yves Saint Laurent, Charlotte Tilbury 

Shop our picks:  

Dior Layering Lashes Set
Nordstrom

Dior Layering Lashes Set, $80 $58

Drybar get brushin and crushin set
Nordstrom

Drybar Get Brushin' & Crushin' Set, $238 $165

NIKE Free TR 8 Premium Training Shoe
Nordstrom

Nike Free TR 8 Premium Training Shoe, $100 $74

Jo Malone London Cologne Collection
Nordstrom

Jo Malone London Cologne Collection, $115 $92

Diptyque Floral Candle & Eau de Toilette Set
Nordstrom

Diptyque Floral Candle & Eau de Toilette Set, $105 $72

Tom Ford Black Orchid Eau de Parfum Set
Nordstrom

Tom Ford Black Orchid Eau de Parfum Set, $177 $125

T3 Cura Hair Dryer
Nordstrom

T3 Cura Hair Dryer, $235 $155

NUFACE White Trinity Anniversary Facial Toning Kit
Nordstrom

Nuface White Trinity Anniversary Facial Toning Kit, $325 $218

BEAUTYBLENDER All That Glitters Makeup Sponge Set
Nordstrom

Beautyblender All That Glitters Makeup Sponge Set, $54 $35

Mother The Pixie Ankle Skinny Jeans
Nordstrom

Mother The Pixie Ankle Skinny Jeans, $228 $152

Good American Good Curve Straight Leg Jeans
Nordstrom

Good American Good Curve Straight Leg Jeans, $179 $120

Alo Double Take Crop Sweatshirt
Nordstrom

Alo Double Take Crop Sweatshirt, $88 $58 

Zella Live In High Waist Leggings
Nordstrom

Zella Live In High Waist Leggings, $59 $39

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan
Nordstrom

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan, $116 $77

Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra
Nordstrom

Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra, $68 $34

Oliver Peoples Sayer Aviator Sunglasses
Nordstrom

Oliver Peoples Sayer Aviator Sunglasses, $420 $281

Ray-Ban Highstreet Round Sunglasses
Nordstrom

Ray-Ban Highstreet Round Sunglasses, $158 $105

Chelsea28 Floral & Dot Print Wrap Dress
Nordstrom

Chelsea28 Floral & Dot Print Wrap Dress, $169 $100

Sam Edelman Leather Moto Jacket
Nordstrom

Sam Edelman Leather Moto Jacket, $360 $240

Mother The Pixie Ankle Skinny Jeans
Nordstrom

Mother The Pixie Ankle Skinny Jeans, $228 $152

Sam Edelman Hiltin Knee High Boot
Nordstrom

Sam Edelman Hiltin Knee High Boot, $250 $165

UGG Kantner Pajama Pants
Nordstrom

UGG Kantner Pajama Pants, $68 $45 

Rag & Bone Raina Metallic Sweater Tank
Nordstrom

Rag & Bone Raina Metallic Sweater Tank, $295 $197

Paige Hoxton Ripped High Waist Skinny Jeans
Nordstrom

Paige Hoxton Ripped High Waist Skinny Jeans, $229 $153 

The Beachwaver Co. Beachwaver Pro Line 1.25-Inch Curling Iron
Nordstrom

The Beachwaver Co. Beachwaver Pro Line 1.25-Inch Curling Iron, $199 $133

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ribbed Throw Blanket
Nordstrom

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ribbed Throw Blanket, $147 $97 

Serene House Macaron Aromatherapy Diffuser
Nordstrom

Serene House Macaron Aromatherapy Diffuser, $50 $33 

Missoni Home Stephan Bath Towel
Nordstrom

Missoni Home Stephan Bath Towel, $85 $60

Anthropologie Attingham Pitcher
Nordstrom

Anthropologie Attingham Pitcher, $58 $38 

Nordstrom Chevron Luggage Set
Nordstrom

Nordstrom Chevron Luggage Set, $299 $200

Fresh Rose Hydration Rush Ritual Set
Nordstrom

Fresh Rose Hydration Rush Ritual Set, $101 $69 

Rails plaid shirt
Nordstrom

Rails Hunter Plaid Shirt, $158 $100

Sanctuary Plus Size Rowen Military Jacket
Nordstrom

Sanctuary Plus Size Rowen Military Jacket, $129 $86

Neulash lash serum
Nordstrom

NeuLash Lash Enhancing Serum Duo, $190 $95 

Vince textured v-neck sweater
Nordstrom

Vince Textured V-Neck Sweater, $275 $184

Steve Madden jillian bootie
Nordstrom

Steve Madden Jillian Bootie, $130 $87

Hunter rain boots
Nordstrom

Hunter Tour Packable Rain Boot, $150 $100

Marc Jacobs yellow box bag
Nordstrom

Marc Jacobs The Box Bag, $295 $196 

Tom Ford eye and mini lip set
Nordstrom

Tom Ford Eye & Mini Lip Set, $126 $88

Sold Out: Diptyque Set of 5 Travel Size Candles, $75 $55

Sold Out: La Mer The Soothing Collection, $475 $360

Sold Out: T3 Grey SinglePass Curl 1.25-inch, $160 $107

Sold Out: simplehuman Sensor Mirror Pro Wide View, $400 $250

Sold Out: Michele Relevé Diamond Two-Tone Watch $2895 $1939 

Sold Out: Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, $98 $65

Sold Out: NARS Hot Tropic Lip Gloss Set, $96 $39

Sold Out: Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Duo, $43 $25

Sold Out: Sunday Riley Essentials Set, $148 $99 

Sold Out: Slip for Beauty Sleep Slipsilk Pure Silk Queen Pillowcases, $170 $119

Sold Out: Nike Epic React Flyknit 2 Running Shoe, $130 $97

Sold Out: Supergoop! SPF 50 Sunscreen Mist Trio, $57 $38

Sold Out: Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Kit, $78 $60

