Sia Celebrates 8 Years of Sobriety With Motivational Message

Sia is celebrating eight years of sobriety.

The 42-year-old "Elastic Heart" songstress hit a big milestone on Monday and shared the grand feat with her fans and followers. In a simple tweet, Sia shared a motivational message about fighting the battle against addiction, eight years after she decided to change her life.

"Eight years sober today. I love you, keep going. You can do it," the singer-songwriter shared on Twitter and Instagram. Fan of the GRAMMY-nominated artist congratulated her, as well as replied with messages of love and support.

Sia has previously opened up about her history with addiction, telling Billboard in 2013 how she got hooked on Vicodin and Oxycodone.

"All I wanted to do was write for pop stars," she shared. "For one reason or another it never happened for me. Then I got seriously addicted to Vicodin and Oxycodone, and I was always a drinker but I didn't know I was an alcoholic. I was really unhappy being an artist and I was getting sicker and sicker."

Her hit song, "Chandelier," is also a dark reference to alcoholism. "I wrote that song because there's so many party-girl anthems in pop. And I thought it'd be interesting to do a different take on that," she said during an interview with NPR in 2015. "For some reason... I didn't wanna give it away."

Sia has said that her decision to wear wigs to cover up her face stemmed from her addiction, telling James Corden on Carpool Karaoke that she "sobered up and decided I didn't want to be an artist anymore because I was starting to get a little bit famous."

"It was destabilizing in some way," she explained. "So I thought what doesn't exist in pop music at the moment? And it was mystery."

Sia isn't the only celebrity to be open about their struggles with sobriety. Stars like Dax Shepard recently celebrated 14 years of being sober, Kelly Osbourne passed her one-year mark and Ben Affleck is currently seeking treatment for his alcoholism.

