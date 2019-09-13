Simone Biles' Brother Tevin Pleads Not Guilty in Triple Homicide Case

Tevin Biles-Thomas, the brother of gymnast and Olympian Simone Biles, had his arraignment on Friday morning, the Office of Cuyahoga County Prosecutor confirms to ET.

Tevin pled not guilty to the indictment, and his bond was set at $1,000,000 with no-contact conditions with surviving victims. He appeared via video chat in his orange jail uniform with his attorney, who entered his plea for him, sitting by his side.

His first pretrial date will be Sept. 18.

As ET previously reported, Tevin has been charged with six counts of murder, three counts of voluntary manslaughter, five counts of felonious assault, and one count of perjury. He has been arrested and is currently being held at Liberty County Jail in Georgia.

The alleged incident, which took place this past New Year’s Eve at a Cleveland, Ohio residence, left three men, aged 18 to 23, dead after gunfire broke out.

The Cleveland Police’s Homicide Unit conducted an investigation and identified Tevin as the shooter.

Simone spoke out on social media earlier this month, writing, “Still having a hard time processing last weeks news.”

She added, “My heart aches for everyone involved especially for the victims and their families. There is nothing that I can say that will heal anyone’s pain, but I do want to express my sincere condolences to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy. I ask everyone to please respect my family’s privacy as we deal with our pain.”

