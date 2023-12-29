What happens when a married couple who also happen to be athletes and have reached the pinnacle of their sport? Apparently they have ongoing debates about who is the better athlete in the family. And as is the nature of such accomplished athletes, these debates become competitive.

Just ask Simone Biles.

The seven-time Olympic medalist recently appeared on Peacock's Back That Year Up -- hosted by Kenan Thompson and Kevin Hart -- where she was straight-up asked, "Who do you think is the better athlete in the house?" At first, Biles tried taking a diplomatic approach, but it's clear she thinks there's no debating this topic.

"I think we're good at our own sports," said Biles in reference to her husband, Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens. "We've tried to pin each other against [one another] on, like, difficulty, ability and all that stuff. So, at the end of the day, gymnastics is harder, if he agrees or not."

Thompson agreed that Biles offered a "nice politician answer," and Hart admitted he did not want to stir anything. But the Saturday Night Live star wanted to once and for all put the debate to rest by sharing his two cents, which in essence also explained why his answer makes the most sense.

"Here's the truth," Thompson said. "I know your name, you know what I'm saying? That's all I'm going to say. I know your name."

Hart then wanted to revisit Biles' point that gymnastics is much more difficult than football, prompting the comedian to wonder if this has been an ongoing debate in their household. The short answer? Yes.

"We fought over it a couple of times, and then we vowed once we got married, we wouldn't talk about it again," she said. "But it keeps coming up every time, but he has done my workout in the gym and he could barely do it, and then I went to their NFL workout and I crushed it."

"Shots fired," Thompson quipped after hearing Biles' response, to which Hart responded with, "There's a lot of uppercuts being thrown."

The debate came at the forefront earlier this month when Owens, who is in his fifth season in the NFL and in his first with the Packers, shared in an interview with The Pivot podcast that he's the "catch" in the relationship. That answer drew immediate backlash, given Biles is a four-time Olympic gold medalist and the most decorated gymnast in the sport's history. Owens' career began with the Arizona Cardinals when in 2018 he signed as an undrafted free agent. He never played that season due to an injury and was waived the following year. He then spent four seasons with the Houston Texans before signing with the Packers this year.

In addition to her Olympic accolades, Biles, who married Owens twice earlier this year, appeared on Time's 100 list of most influential people in the world in 2021 and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Joe Biden in 2022. The exercises she performs on the vault, balance beam and floor are so extraordinarily difficult that they're named after her.

But after fans debated these points and beyond, Biles took to social media and asked, "Are y'all done yet?"

Yes. Case closed, per Kenan Thompson.

