Simone Biles is over people vaulting to conclusions when it comes to her relationship.

Just days after the gymnast's husband, Jonathan Owens, drew backlash after calling himself the "catch" in their relationship and saying he didn't know who she was before they matched on a dating website, Biles, 26, seemingly responded to fans' concerns over Owens' posturing.

"Are y’all done yet?" the four-time Olympic gold medalist wrote in a message on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. Along with her caption, Biles posted a meme of a young child scratching their head and looking confused.

In her replies, fans continued to express their concerns and support for Biles and her relationship.

"Why you mad at us? Your husband said it," one person wrote.

"Just log back in after the New Year cause this isn’t stopping anytime soon," another joked.

The situation all started when Owens and Biles sat down for a chat on The Pivot podcast, and the newlyweds -- who got hitched back in April -- reflected on how they first met, with the Green Bay Packers safety claiming he didn't know who she was initially.

"I promise you, when she won the Olympics, I was in college. We didn't have NBC, we didn’t have Olympic channels, and we're in camp, late July, early August. So I'm not paying attention," Owens said during the podcast. "I never would’ve had a moment to watch."

When asked -- seemingly as a joke -- by host Ryan Clark if Owens considered himself "the catch" in their marriage, Owens quickly -- and seemingly genuinely -- agreed that he did, adding that he always says "men are the catch" in relationships.

"So she really booked you," Clark asked, continuing to rib Owens.

"She did, though! Because I was fighting it," he added while sitting next to his wife, the single most highly decorated gymnast in the history of the world, and a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom. "I was afraid to commit... but, you know, it happens when you least expect it."

Owens also added that he didn't really reciprocate her advances until he checked out her social media pages and realized just how famous and decorated as a gymnast she is.

"I didn't know who she was at the time. But like, the first thing that I saw was that she just had a bunch of followers. So in my mind I'm like, 'OK, she's got to be good,'" he said.

According to Owens, the first real moment he realized just how beloved Biles is came when they were out and about together, going to enjoy some dessert, and everyone was starstruck by the world famous gymnast.

"It was all these moms and they're there with their kids and we walked past and everybody stopped and just [stared]," Owens recalled. "Kids were just shaking, like, 'Oh my god.'"

The NFL player's remarks caused a stir on social media, with many expressing their disbelief and suggesting that Biles "deserves better."

Despite fans voicing their worries over the state of their marriage following what they called a series of "red flags" the couple appears to be rising above the chatter.

On Thursday, Owens cut through the noise with a post sharing several pics of the couple together -- including snaps from their Cabo San Lucas wedding -- and a simple caption.

"Unbothered 😂❤️ Just know we locked in over here 🤞🏽," he wrote.

Biles chimed in with a comment on the carousel, writing, "🤞🏾💋 for life."

Owens proposed to Biles on Valentine's Day. After marrying in a private city hall ceremony in Texas in April, Biles and Owens tied the knot for a second time in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in May.

Biles and Owens said their "I dos" before an audience of 144 guests, including their wedding party of eight bridesmaids and seven groomsmen.

In the months since their wedding, Biles has frequently been seen giving her husband a supportive kiss before his games.

