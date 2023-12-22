Simone Biles and husband Jonathan Owens are drowning out the noise. The couple took to Instagram for a show of solidarity after the NFL star received backlash over his comments about their relationship during a recent interview.

It all started when Owens, 28, and Biles, 26, sat down for a chat on The Pivot podcast, and the newlyweds -- who got hitched back in April -- reflected on how they first met, with the Green Bay Packers safety admitting he didn't know who Biles was when they first matched on a dating app. When asked -- seemingly as a joke -- by host Ryan Clark if Owens considered himself "the catch" in their marriage, Owens quickly -- and seemingly genuinely -- agreed that he did.

"I always say that the men are the catch," said Owens -- while sitting next to his wife, the single most highly decorated gymnast in the history of the world, and a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

"So she really booked you," Clark asked, continuing to rib Owens.

"She did, though! Because I was fighting it," he added. "I was afraid to commit... but you know, it happens when you least expect it."

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Owens' remarks caused a stir on social media, with many expressing their disbelief and suggesting that Biles "deserves better."

On Thursday, Owens cut through the noise with a post sharing several pics of the couple together -- including snaps from their Cabo San Lucas wedding -- and a simple caption.

"Unbothered 😂❤️ Just know we locked in over here 🤞🏽," he wrote.

Biles chimed in with a comment on the carousel, writing, "🤞🏾💋 for life."

She also shared his post on her own Instagram story, and dropped another wedding snap of the duo looking silly on her feed. "Mood," she captioned the image.

In the interview, Owens explained how the star Olympian managed to escape his radar for so many years before they crossed paths in 2020.

"When she won the Olympics, I was in college, and we didn't have NBC, we didn't have Olympics channels, and we were in [training] camp in late July, early August," he said. "So I'm not paying attention. I never had a moment where I would have watched [her perform]."

Owens added that when she first messaged him, "I didn't know who she was at the time. But like, the first thing that I saw was that she just had a bunch of followers. So in my mind I'm like, 'OK, she's got to be good.'"

According to Owens, the first real moment he realized just how famous and beloved Biles is came when they were out and about together, going to enjoy some dessert, and everyone was starstruck by the world famous gymnast.

"It was all these moms and they're there with their kids and we walked past and everybody stopped and just [stared]," Owens recalled. "Kids were just shaking, like, 'Oh my god.'"

Owens proposed to Biles on Valentine's Day. After marrying in a private city hall ceremony in Texas in April, Biles and Owens tied the knot for a second time in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in May.

Biles and Owens said their "I dos" before an audience of 144 guests, including their wedding party of eight bridesmaids and seven groomsmen.

In the months since their wedding, Biles has frequently been seen giving her husband a supportive kiss before his games.

