Simone Biles is back and better than ever! The 26-year-old gymnast impressed over the weekend at the Core Hydration Classic at Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

After a two-year hiatus from gymnastics, Biles won the all-around, balance beam, and floor titles and received the highest score on vault.

"I think the night went really well," Biles told ESPN after the meet. "Everything has fallen into place. I feel really good about where I am right now, mentally and physically. There are some things to work on in my routines, but for the first meet back, I would say it went pretty well. I'm very shocked and surprised."

Biles also took to Instagram, posting a photo from the meet, and writing, "Tears of joy as I make this comeback, surrounded by the love you’ve shown! thank you for believing in me 🫶🏾."

On TikTok the four-time Olympic gold medalist, posted a clip with the narration, "I watched myself go from the happiest and most outgoing person to fighting every day to heal, so, yeah, this comeback is personal," adding images of herself performing impressive moves in her routine.

The event took place about a year ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France. She has yet to publicly confirm whether or not she plans to compete in the Paris games.

Biles shocked the world in Tokyo in 2021 when the presumed gold medal favorite made the difficult decision to withdraw herself from the team competition, the all-around, and the majority of her individual events for her own mental health and safety.

Biles has been busy during her time away from the mat. She tied the knot with NFL star Jonathan Owens this spring, not once but twice -- first in an intimate city hall ceremony and then in a lavish fairy-tale ceremony in Mexico.

